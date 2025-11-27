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After Over 40 Years at Disney World, Dinosaurs Are Going Extinct for Good in a Few Months

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 1 Comment
A close-up of a large, friendly-looking dinosaur with a smaller dinosaur perched on its head. The scene, reminiscent of a Disney Dinosaur movie, is set against a pastel-colored sky with clouds and silhouettes of flying pterodactyls and other dinosaurs in the background.

Credit: Disney

There are some historical quirks that are nearly impossible for us to comprehend. For example, George Washington died without ever knowing that dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

multiple animatronics on the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

Washington died in 1799, and the first official classification of dinosaurs as extinct reptiles was not until 1820. Now, dinosaurs are about to go extinct again, this time at the Walt Disney World Resort, and a time will come when no one remembers that they were ever there.

The Walt Disney Company has a long history with dinosaurs. Everyone remembers the classic rides that Disney created for the 1964 World’s Fair: ‘it’s a small world,’ Carousel of Progress, and ‘Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. But there was a fourth ride that didn’t make it into Disney’s parks, which included dinosaur animatronics.

An animated man in a blue sweater stands on a stage, speaking to an audience. Behind him are sketches, a model rocket, and a large drawing board with designs, suggesting a presentation about science or technology.
Credit: Disney

The Ford Magic Skyway took guests on a ride in a Ford Mustang through history, starting with scenes with animatronic dinosaurs. After the World’s Fair, some of those dinosaurs were relocated to Disneyland to become a part of the Tomorrowland segment of the Disneyland Railroad.

A park host in a suit welcomes guests beside a lifelike dinosaur exhibit and vibrant poster in a jungle-themed attraction.
Credit: Disney

At Disney World, dinosaurs made their debut in 1982 when EPCOT opened the Universe of Energy. The Universe of Energy was a 45-minute, multi-part attraction that included a dark ride section traveling through a familiar primeval world, allowing guests to see more dinosaurs.

The Universe of Energy closed in 2017 to make way for Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind. By then, it had transformed to bring Ellen DeGeneres in as the show’s star. But that would be the end of dinosaurs at EPCOT.

Universe of Energy exterior
Credit: D23

However, by then, Animal Kingdom had its own land dedicated to dinosaurs. DinoLand U.S.A. opened with the park in 1998 as one of its original lands, featuring Primeval Whirl, the Boneyard playground, and Countdown to Extinction, which would later become DINOSAUR.

Now, DinoLand U.S.A. has already gone extinct to make way for Animal Kingdom’s new Tropical Americas Land featuring Encanto. The last vestige of dinosaurs at Animal Kingdom is DINOSAUR, but its end is rapidly coming.

DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom.
Credit: Inside the Magic

DINOSAUR will close on February 1, 2026, to make way for a new Indiana Jones ride. With the end of DINOSAUR, it’s also the end of Disney’s storied history with the extinct reptiles, sort of.

While technically, there won’t be any more dinosaur-related activities at Disney World after February, one dinosaur will remain in the parks. Gertie at Hollywood Studios will be the final survivor of Disney’s extinction-level event for dinosaurs in the park.

A large green dinosaur structure serves as an ice cream stand, with the sign "Dinosaur Gertie's Ice Cream of Extinction" hanging in front. Located in Walt Disney World, the dinosaur appears to be eating greenery. The sky is partly cloudy and there are palm trees and a crowd in the background.
Credit: Inside the Magic

While Gertie isn’t an animatronic, it is still technically a dinosaur and a refreshment stop. When he disappears from Echo Lake, he’ll be the last of his kind.

So, if you’re looking for the former roamers of the Earth at Disney World, you’re going to have to look hard. Despite their long history in the parks, pretty soon, they’ll be extinct from Disney World, too.

Aladar statue in front of the DINOSAUR attraction at Disney World Resort's Animal Kingdom
Credit: Inside the Magic

What are your thoughts about Disney World removing dinosaurs from the parks? Let us know in the comments.

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Disney NewsDisney's Animal Kingdom

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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