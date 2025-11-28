Home » Business News » The Walt Disney Company

Unspeakable Tragedy: With 128 Dead and Hundreds Missing in Apartment Fire, Disney Cancels ‘Zootopia 2’ Premiere

in Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company

Posted on by Rick Lye
A festive, bustling street scene at night filled with people resembles a Disney wonderland. Buildings and a large Christmas tree are adorned with colorful lights and decorations. The lively atmosphere is joyful, with families and visitors immersing themselves in the holiday magic.

Credit: Alan Wat, Flickr

An unspeakable tragedy in Hong Kong has forced Disney to cancel the premiere of Zootopia 2 that was scheduled for yesterday. This announcement came just hours after Hong Kong Disneyland canceled several events around the movie at the park and its nightly fireworks show.

The Disneyland Railroad Main Street station at Hong Kong Disneyland
Credit: Jeremy Thompson, Flickr

“Due to a serious incident that occurred in Hong Kong, the scheduled appearance of Joey Yung at the ‘Friendtastic!’ parade, Disney’s Zootopia 2 Selected Magic Access Members Special Screening at Hong Kong Disneyland and the evening Gala Premiere at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 27, 2025 (Thursday) have been canceled,” park officials posted on Instagram.

The fire started in a public housing complex in the city’s Tai Po neighborhood on Wednesday, trapping hundreds of people inside the eight-tower facility. According to CNN, the building’s fire alarm system failed to sound, warning residents of the fire.

The Lynxley Family in Zootopia 2
Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

The death toll currently stands at 128, but officials are warning that more than 200 people are still unaccounted for and the death toll “is certain to rise.” On Thursday, after the fire was under control, three construction workers were arrested on suspicion of “manslaughter by way of gross negligence.”

On Friday, authorities made eight additional arrests, including two directors of a consultancy firm that had been advising on maintenance works at the complex, two project managers responsible for supervising the works, three scaffolding subcontractors, and an intermediary.

The cast of 'Zootopia 2'
Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Hong Kong Disneyland canceled its Zootopia 2 events out of respect for the dead and the immense tragedy the region suffered, including an appearance by Joey Yung, who plays Judy Hopps in the dubbed version of the film.

Disney expected Zootopia 2 to be a big hit in Hong Kong. The film had already done exceedingly well in mainland China, making $74 million in just under two weeks. Its $34 million opening day gross set a record for a Hollywood animated film, and the most for any Hollywood film since 2021.

Guests on Main Street, U.S.A. in the dark at Hong Kong Disneyland
Credit: Joshua Tsu, Unsplash

CNN is reporting that the fire started on the lower floors of Wang Cheong House, Block 6 of eight towers, and quickly spread to the other tightly packed buildings. The buildings were undergoing renovations and were covered with bamboo scaffolding and green protective meshing that helped to spread the fire.

The eight towers housed more than 4,000 people, many of whom were elderly and lived with in-home assistants. Just a week before the blaze, the construction company was issued a written warning and instructed to enhance its fire prevention measures.

Exterior of "it's a small world" located at Hong Kong Disney Resort.
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

After this unspeakable tragedy, the people of Hong Kong are shaken, and it’s only right that Disney cancel its events around a movie and theme park at a time when hundreds are dead.

in Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company

Tagged:Hong Kong DisneylandWalt Disney Animation Studios

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Comments Off on Unspeakable Tragedy: With 128 Dead and Hundreds Missing in Apartment Fire, Disney Cancels ‘Zootopia 2’ Premiere