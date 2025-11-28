Unspeakable Tragedy: With 128 Dead and Hundreds Missing in Apartment Fire, Disney Cancels ‘Zootopia 2’ Premiere

An unspeakable tragedy in Hong Kong has forced Disney to cancel the premiere of Zootopia 2 that was scheduled for yesterday. This announcement came just hours after Hong Kong Disneyland canceled several events around the movie at the park and its nightly fireworks show.

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“Due to a serious incident that occurred in Hong Kong, the scheduled appearance of Joey Yung at the ‘Friendtastic!’ parade, Disney’s Zootopia 2 Selected Magic Access Members Special Screening at Hong Kong Disneyland and the evening Gala Premiere at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov. 27, 2025 (Thursday) have been canceled,” park officials posted on Instagram.

The fire started in a public housing complex in the city’s Tai Po neighborhood on Wednesday, trapping hundreds of people inside the eight-tower facility. According to CNN, the building’s fire alarm system failed to sound, warning residents of the fire.

Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

The death toll currently stands at 128, but officials are warning that more than 200 people are still unaccounted for and the death toll “is certain to rise.” On Thursday, after the fire was under control, three construction workers were arrested on suspicion of “manslaughter by way of gross negligence.”

On Friday, authorities made eight additional arrests, including two directors of a consultancy firm that had been advising on maintenance works at the complex, two project managers responsible for supervising the works, three scaffolding subcontractors, and an intermediary.

Credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Hong Kong Disneyland canceled its Zootopia 2 events out of respect for the dead and the immense tragedy the region suffered, including an appearance by Joey Yung, who plays Judy Hopps in the dubbed version of the film.

Disney expected Zootopia 2 to be a big hit in Hong Kong. The film had already done exceedingly well in mainland China, making $74 million in just under two weeks. Its $34 million opening day gross set a record for a Hollywood animated film, and the most for any Hollywood film since 2021.

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CNN is reporting that the fire started on the lower floors of Wang Cheong House, Block 6 of eight towers, and quickly spread to the other tightly packed buildings. The buildings were undergoing renovations and were covered with bamboo scaffolding and green protective meshing that helped to spread the fire.

The eight towers housed more than 4,000 people, many of whom were elderly and lived with in-home assistants. Just a week before the blaze, the construction company was issued a written warning and instructed to enhance its fire prevention measures.

Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

After this unspeakable tragedy, the people of Hong Kong are shaken, and it’s only right that Disney cancel its events around a movie and theme park at a time when hundreds are dead.