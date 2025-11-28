After Tons of Closures, These Disney Rides May Be Next on the Chopping Block

Are these Disney rides at risk of closing forever? Maybe.

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The last few years have been extremely important for Walt Disney World, with numerous projects unfolding. This trend carries into 2026 and beyond, with the resort set to undergo some of its most significant changes yet.

Several rides and attractions have closed recently, with more on the way.

It seems like nothing is off limits for Disney, which makes us wonder what other experiences the company may be looking at to change.

The Tower of Terror

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is arguably one of the best rides Disney has ever created. Blending incredible storytelling, impressive details, and an intense and thrilling ride system, Tower of Terror is seen as the pinnacle of Disney Imagineering.

The ride consistently ranks as one of the most popular at Walt Disney World and serves as a landmark for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, the attraction is certainly starting to age a little bit.

Tower of Terror opened in 1994, and while it’s still dishing out thrills and chills on a daily basis, the attraction feels like it’s part of a theme park that doesn’t really exist anymore. Disney’s Hollywood Studios was originally intended to serve as both a theme park and a real-life film and television production studio.

The park was initially called Disney MGM Studios, though Disney shifted away from moviemaking over the years, opting to lean into IP-driven experiences.

This begs the question: Does Tower of Terror fit into modern-day Walt Disney World?

Disney replaced the West Coast version of Tower of Terror in 2017, turning the spooky drop tower attraction into a Marvel-themed joyride. Fans have been wondering what may happen with the original version of the ride in Orlando ever since.

While we don’t envision a future without the attraction, we can certainly see Disney rethinking the ride, or at the very least, ditching the Twilight Zone theming.

Stitch’s Great Escape

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Ok, we admit we’re cheating a little bit with this one. Stitch’s Great Escape has not welcomed guests since 2018, remaining empty and abandoned for years. The attraction occupies prime real estate in the Magic Kingdom, serving as the first thing guests see on the left side as they enter Tomorrowland.

The immersive quasi-theater show experience replaced one of Disney’s most infamous attractions, Alien Encounter, which closed in 2003.

These attractions were extremely controversial, as both made an effort to actively scare guests. Disney doesn’t usually go for scares, but the company felt cheeky when it came to Stitch and its predecessor, Alien Encounter.

Rumors have swirled for quite some time as to what Disney may do with the empty theater space. Disney has yet to make any official announcement about its intentions, although we suspect some news is forthcoming, given the current activity at Magic Kingdom.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is precisely the kind of attraction that’s advertised on the tin: a loud, epic, and thrilling showcase of very real and perilous stunts.

The attraction aims to give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of film production, allowing them to watch as stunt performers reenact scenes inspired by iconic moments from the film that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).

The attraction is a fan favorite and has even performed multiple times a day for the last several decades. However, much like Tower of Terror (even more so), this show feels like it’s part of a park that doesn’t exist anymore.

Peeling back the curtain on moviemaking was the core idea behind Disney MGM Studios. Now, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is basically a dumping ground for popular IPs. This isn’t a bad thing, as Hollywood Studios actually has a great assortment of rides and attractions, but Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular certainly feels a little out of place in 2025.

The attraction also occupies a significant amount of space that could be utilized for something more exciting in the future. We’re not saying we want this to close, but we also would be surprised if it did.

Tomorrowland Speedway

The Tomorrowland Speedway has long been one of Walt Disney World’s most controversial rides. Positioned inside Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, the speedway is neither magical nor futuristic. Instead, it occupies a significant amount of space, generates considerable noxious fumes, and produces a loud noise.

The attraction is certainly a fun time for young guests, especially those who dream of driving their own car, but for everyone else, the Tomorrowland Speedway occupies valuable real estate that could be used for something much better.

Rumors have swirled about the attraction closing for years, though nothing has come to fruition. This doesn’t mean Disney doesn’t have anything planned, but it’s possible the Speedway may live much longer than some would like. We can see this attraction going either way, but we’d be lying if we said we don’t want it to change.

Are there any rides or attractions you want to see Disney update?