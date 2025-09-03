‘Joker’ Actor Cast in ‘Harry Potter’ Series, Replaces Beloved Actor

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter adaptation is suddenly announcing cast members faster than the Triwizard Cup. But the latest news has shocked fans, as Warner Bros. has confirmed that British legend Warwick Davis, who played Filius Flitwick in the films, will be reprising his role as the Hogwarts Charms Professor in the upcoming television series.

Davis will be the first and perhaps only actor to return to play his character. However, the Harry Potter TV series is a complete reboot that’s billed as a more “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by J.K. Rowling, which means that the continuity will begin anew.

Other Harry Potter Actors Who Have Returned

Outside the series, however, two other actors are also getting two bites of the cherry.

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the films, will reprise his role in the Broadway version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while Arabella Stanton, who will portray Hermione Granger in the HBO series, will also be lending her voice to the character in a new audiobook collection titled Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

And let’s not forget that, in 2023, Lee Jordan actor Luke Youngblood appeared in the open-world game “Hogwarts Legacy”, although he played a new character named Everett Clopton.

Warwick Davis Is Probably a One-Off

With all that said, fans are still preparing themselves to see new actors step into the roles of other beloved characters.

So far, the HBO series has confirmed dozens of cast members, including John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch), and Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), and Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley).

Who Else Has Been Cast?

In the recent announcement, it was also revealed that English actor Leigh Gill had been cast as Griphook. Gill is best known for his roles as Bobono in Game of Thrones (2016) and as Gary Puddles in Joker (2019) and its sequel Joker: Folie à Deux (2024).

Previously, the Gringotts goblin was portrayed by the late Verne Troyer in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and by Warwick Davis in subsequent films. Like Flitwick, Griphook appears sporadically throughout the series, before his death at the hands of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

In addition to the news about Davis and Gill, Warner Bros. also announced even more Hogwarts newcomers: Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, and William Nash as Gregory Goyle. Hogwarts’ faculty also continues to grow, as Sirine Saba has been cast as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

The Harry Potter series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

How do you feel about Warwick Davis returning as Flitwick and Leigh Gill playing Griphook? Let us know in the comments!