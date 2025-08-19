‘Zelda’ Teaser Has Us VERY Excited for the Live-Action Film

Last year, IGN shared an 18-minute fan-made film titled The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time x Studio Ghibli, a short animated feature that showcases a beautiful fusion between the land of Hyrule and the dreamy aesthetic of Studio Ghibli, best known for beloved animated classics such as Spirited Away (2001) and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004).

Creator Rwan Link opens the 18-minute Unreal Engine 5 project with a direct invitation: “Imagine the world of [The Legend of] Zelda: Ocarina of Time and the visuals of Studio Ghibli together. I will show you four different environments I created in Unreal Engine 5.”

The scope of his effort is all the more impressive when he adds, “On top of my full-time job, I worked for more than 600 hours in just four months.” You can watch the full video below:

The visuals are enchanting—reminding viewers of lush Ghibli landscapes while rooted in Zelda’s familiar fantasy world. The film has amassed 1.8M views since being uploaded and has been praised by fans

“This is literally what Nintendo should have done with the movie,” one fan wrote. “It’s amazing to see what fans are capable of, but also sad that these passionate people will never be given the chance to create an official full-length movie or a remake with their vision.

“This is the most impressive fan project I’ve ever seen,” another says.

Some commenters would even like to play a game in the style of the film film: “This is unreal….I’d give anything to have this game wise! This is the perfect art style for OOT [Ocarina of Time]!”

However, one fan says that “this is the only way” they would “accept a The Legend of Zelda movie,” which suggests they’re not excited about the upcoming live-action adaptation.

Nintendo veteran and Zelda franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto recently revealed the leads for the new film in a social media post—Bo Bragason (The Radleys, Renegade Nell) will portray Princess Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (2022’s Pinocchio) has been cast as Link.

“This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2)”

The live-action film, which is being directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and produced in collaboration between Nintendo and Sony Pictures, is set to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.

No trailer has been revealed yet as the film is set to start filming in New Zealand. However, if the creatives involved are even half as talented as the person behind the fan project — which, despite being animated, inadvertently acts as a fitting teaser given how ambitious it is — then we’ve every reason to be excited about the live-action film.

What do you think of this animated Zelda fan-made film? Are you excited about the live-action adaptation? Share your thoughts below!