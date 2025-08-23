Out of All of Disney World’s Big Closures, This One Hurts the Most

This classic Walt Disney World attraction may be gone, but it will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

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A lot has changed at the Walt Disney World Resort over the last few years, with plenty more big updates in store. Guests can look forward to new rides and attractions, as well as new places to shop and eat.

In turn, fans have also said goodbye to many classic experiences and locations. Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios have been hit hard, with the two parks losing entire lands over the last few months.

The sound of demolition and construction now fills the air at these parks, reminding guests that a brand-new era is right around the corner. However, there’s one closure we simply haven’t gotten over yet.

Fans said their final goodbyes to It’s Tough to Be a Bug in March 2025. This classic 4D theater show has entertained guests at Animal Kingdom since the park opened in 1998. The attraction actually debuted before the film it was based on, A Bug’s Life, was released in theaters, meaning it was many people’s first introduction to characters like Flick and Hopper.

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Aside from the scary bugs that attacked you, there was something so charming and pure about It’s Tough to Be a Bug. The attraction really was unique, even amongst Disney World’s other rides and attractions.

Sure, guests will find numerous 3D/4D shows at the resort, but only one was as “immersive” as It’s Tough to Be a Bug. There was nothing like hearing guests yell and laugh at the end of the show when all the bugs “crawled” under their seats.

It’s Tough to Be a Bug also featured some impressive effects. We just mentioned the bug-crawling-under-the-seat gag, but the show also had some really cool animatronics. Both Flick and Hopper were represented in robot form, with Hopper being considered one of Disney’s best animatronics still to this day.

Other cool effects included black widow spiders dangling from the ceiling, as well as secret water sprayers.

It’s Tough to Be a Bug was a well-rounded attraction, and while it may have been a little intense, it was undoubtedly one of the most creative to come from Walt Disney Imagineering.

It’s Tough to Be a Bug is being replaced with a new show, this time one based on Zootopia. Called Zootopia: Better Zoogether, this new theater show will transport guests into the world of one of Disney’s biggest animated franchises.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether opens on November 7, 2025, just in time to coincide with the release of Zootopia 2 on November 26.

Do you miss It’s Tough to Be a Bug?