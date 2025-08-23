One of Disney World’s Fastest Rides Is Closing – What Comes Next May Shock You

Disney has some big plans for its big roller coaster.

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Guests have a lot to look forward to at Walt Disney World in the coming years, with several large-scale projects and expansions currently in the works. These range from new worlds to explore to thrilling new rides to conquer.

However, to make room for these new experiences, Disney World will be saying goodbye to a number of classic attractions and locations, especially inside its Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom theme parks.

Disney laid out most of its plans during the company’s D23 event in August 2024. Fans watching the conference in person or online were stunned to hear confirmation of the long-rumored Villains land for Magic Kingdom. Fans were likely just as surprised to hear news of a new 3D theater show replacing It’s Tough to Be a Bug at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

However, the biggest news of the night involved Disney’s Hollywood Studios, specifically the park’s Muppet-themed area, Muppets Courtyard. During the show, Disney announced Monstropolis, a Monsters Inc.-themed land, would be coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The announcement was met with excitement, followed by worry, as fans put the pieces together, trying to figure out what would be closing to make room for this new land.

Eventually, Disney confirmed Muppets Courtyard would close permanently to make way for Monstropolis. To say this news came as a shock would be an understatement, with many fans still not over the loss of classic attractions and locations like PizzeRizzo and Muppet*Vision 3D.

However, the Muppets aren’t leaving the park; they are simply just moving.

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After D23, Disney revealed that Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster would also be closing. Eventually, the roller coaster will feature an all-new cast, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and other familiar Muppet faces.

Rock ’n’ roller Coaster is set to close in its current form permanently in 2026. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will open sometime the same year.

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster isn’t the only major thrill ride closing at the Disney parks in the coming months. Next year, Disney World will also say goodbye to DINOSAUR, one of the resort’s most unique, divisive, and abrasive attractions.

DINOSAUR has delighted and frightened riders since Animal Kingdom opened in 1998. Over the last few decades, the ride has become a cult-classic for many.

DINOSAUR, along with DinoLand U.S.A., will officially go extinct in 2026 to make way for Tropical Americas, a bold new land coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Which Disney World ride will you miss the most?