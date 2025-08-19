Bulldozers Onsite at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Park Demolition Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is pressing full steam ahead with the construction of a Monsters, Inc. (2001) land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, wiping out the former Muppets Courtyard area. Here’s the latest construction update.

At D23 Expo 2024, Walt Disney Imagineering announced plans to build a long-rumored door roller coaster inspired by Monsters, Inc. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Early concept art suggested that Imagineers hadn’t decided whether to build the attraction on top of Muppets Courtyard or Animation Courtyard. Disney Parks fans rallied around Muppet*Vision 3D and begged Walt Disney World Resort to save the attraction.

Credit: Pixar

However, in late 2024, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed that Muppet*Vision 3D would close in early summer 2025 to make way for the Monsters, Inc. area. Later, Imagineering revealed that Animation Courtyard will receive its own refresh, transforming into the Walt Disney Studios Lot. The overhaul will see the return of the Magic of Disney Animation and a brand new, Disney Jr. inspired entertainment offering.

Muppets Courtyard closed in phases. Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano closed permanently on May 10, 2025. Muppet*Vision 3D and the PizzeRizzo Quick Service restaurant welcomed their final guests on June 7, and the attraction held a final performance for Disney cast members a few days later. In the months since, construction walls appeared in the area, and guests caught only glimpses of the demolition behind the barricades.

Credit: D23

A recent photo from X (formerly known as Twitter) user @bioreconstruct shows that almost all of Muppets Courtyard has been demolished, including the Stage 1 Company Store, the Miss Piggy fountain, and the outdoor extended queue for Muppet*Vision 3D. The show building is still standing, and will be reimagined as The Glob Theater featuring a show inspired by Monsters, Inc.

Aerial photo of the former Muppets Courtyard.

Aerial photo of the former Muppets Courtyard. pic.twitter.com/QEMIU4DTlN — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 16, 2025

Reports from BlogMickey also confirm that work has begun in a former cast member parking lot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in a backstage area behind Muppets Courtyard. Walt Disney Imagineering previously teased that the Monsters, Inc. land would expand the park’s footprint, and they appear to be making good on that promise. The expanded construction site dwarfs the former Muppets Courtyard area, taking over hundreds of parking spots.

Crews appear to have begun early infrastructure work on the door roller coaster building, which will occupy most of the former parking lot space. Industrial tubing and other construction equipment are visible on the Northern side of the site, just outside of the proposed footprint of the attraction building. It’s unclear whether the ongoing work is for drainage, structural support, or something else.

Credit: Disney

Disney appears to be piling dirt within the boundaries of the roller coaster building’s footprint, which might be the beginning of a foundation for the structure. It will probably be a while before the attraction goes vertical.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced a grand opening date for the Monsters, Inc. land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Will you miss Muppet*Vision 3D? In the comments, share your favorite memories from the attraction with Inside the Magic!