Mosquitoes Make a Comeback in Disney World Following Rivers of America Drainage

Drainage of Rivers of America Impact

Disney World recently completed the draining of the iconic Rivers of America, a process that took nearly two months and marked a significant change in the landscape of the Magic Kingdom. This drainage aims to facilitate the construction of new attractions, including the anticipated Cars and Villains Land.

Credit: Disney

As a result, Frontierland has been transformed into a construction zone, leaving many fans disappointed to witness the loss of the beloved river and Tom Sawyer Island’s charm.

Despite the excitement surrounding the new developments, the removal of the Rivers of America has led to some unexpected effects, most notably an increase in the mosquito population in the area.

Unintended Consequences of Draining

Following the drainage, some standing water remained at the bottom of the riverbed, creating a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. This has become an issue for Disney, as guests have recently reported experiencing mosquito bites while visiting the park. Social media has been abuzz with complaints, as this is a rare occurrence within Disney, where mosquito control has historically been effective.

Credit: Disney

Historically, Walt Disney World was designed with mosquito control in mind. However, the current situation highlights an unintended consequence of the recent changes to the landscape surrounding the Rivers of America.

Background on Disney’s Mosquito Management

Walt Disney enlisted General Joe Potter, a renowned MIT graduate and engineering expert, to help manage the challenges posed by Florida’s swampy conditions when the park was first constructed. Potter’s innovative strategies included ensuring that all water on the property was actively moving. This was achieved by installing fountains in bodies of water to prevent stagnation, thus reducing mosquito breeding sites.

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World’s original planning prioritized creating an inviting environment while suppressing potential pest issues. The intent was to create a magical experience for guests and keep those pesky insects at bay. However, the recent drainage of the Rivers of America has reverted some areas to conditions that attract mosquitoes.

Current Situation and Disney’s Response

As the effects of the drainage linger, Disney is taking additional measures to address the rising mosquito presence. The company’s maintenance teams are currently removing the remaining sludge in the riverbed, which contributes to mosquito breeding. Disney hopes these efforts will minimize the mosquito population as they continue work on the site.

Credit: Inside the Magic

While the current situation is less than ideal for guests, Disney aims to mitigate the impact on their visitor experience. They understand visitors want to enjoy the park without worrying about mosquito bites. Disney World guests are encouraged to brace themselves for this unusual period as the situation evolves.

Looking ahead, expectations are that once construction is complete and the Rivers of America are restored, the mosquito problem will be effectively managed, returning the park to the well-maintained experience that guests have expected. Until then, merrymakers in the Magic Kingdom may occasionally itch due to the rising mosquito activity.

As the story develops, Disney continues to seek a balance between exciting new attractions and preserving the charm and comfort of the beloved park.