Disney World Was Right To Close This Attraction Forever

Will anyone miss this Disney World ride? Probably not.

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Over the years, guests have seen tons of rides and attractions come and go at Walt Disney World. Most of what Disney brings to the table is incredibly exciting and, as a result, long-lasting.

Magic Kingdom is a great example. The park is full of decades-old experiences, ranging from slow-moving dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight to classic coasters such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Space Mountain.

The same is true for the other three theme parks, too, with classic rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Expedition Everest offering thrills and chills to riders for years.

However, change is common and often necessary at any theme park, with Walt Disney World closing several notable attractions over the years. For many die-hard fans, Horizons sits at the top of this list. To this day, fans still talk about Horizons and how much they miss seeing it at EPCOT.

Some fans also miss Splash Mountain, a far more recent closure. Disney said goodbye to the classic log flume ride in 2024, replacing it with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

However, there are a few rides guests likely don’t even remember enough to miss, with one of them closing earlier this year.

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For years, guests could find TriceraTop Spin at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This family-friendly spinner ride offered a similar experience to other spinners like Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Magic Carpets of Aladdin at Magic Kingdom.

The ride was never all that popular, but it did fill a need for a kid-friendly experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a park already desperate for more attractions.

TriceraTop Spin closed permanently in January 2025, along with half of DinoLand U.S.A. These closures came a few months after Disney’s big D23 event in 2024, which saw the company make several game-changing announcements for its theme parks.

While Animal Kingdom’s capacity leaves much to be desired, it’s fair to say that few Disney World fans will miss TriceraTop Spin.

Eventually, DinoLand U.S.A. will be known as Tropical Americas. This new land will feature rides and attractions of its own, one of which will be based on Encanto. The land’s other major attraction will be inspired by Indiana Jones.

This is just one small part of what Disney has planned for its Orlando theme park resort. Other new attractions, lands, and worlds are coming to Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, too.

For a full breakdown of what’s coming and what’s going at Walt Disney World, click here.

Do you miss TriceraTop Spin?