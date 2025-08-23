Major Updates Coming to Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom With a Fresh Backstory and New ‘Magic’

It’s been a long year without the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad carrying guests down into the abandoned mineshaft at Disney World. Disney closed the ride in early January for a year-long refurbishment project that was a part of the larger reimagining of Frontierland and the creation of the new Cars and Villains Lands.

Credit: Disney

Disney has yet to announce the beloved ride’s reopening date, as guests started to get nervous that the refurbishment would run into early 2026. However, Disney quelled some of those fears this week when it made significant announcements about the changes coming to Big Thunder Mountain.

This week, Disney shared some concept art for the updated thrill ride, which includes the addition of new Rainbow Caverns. Disney warned that the “menacing rumble from deep within the mountain may be a sign that we ain’t welcome.” Disney also promised some “new Magic” for the updated ride.

Credit: Flickr/Joe Penniston

Part of that new Magic is coming in the form of an updated backstory. Disney recently updated the description of Big Thunder Mountain to include a new backstory for the mine and the continuation of the story of Barnabas T. Bullion.

Bullion is the mine’s notorious owner, who bears a striking resemblance to former Imagineer Tony Baxter, who, along with Imagineering Legend Claude Coats, built the original Disneyland version of the ride. Bullion “struck gold” in the Big Thunder Mountain Region, but the “forces of Mother Nature struck back.”

Credit: Disney

The significant changes to the mine’s backstory are that it is no longer an abandoned mine, but it is now active, and the town of Tumbleweed is no longer a ghost town. It is still unclear how these changes will impact the ride or what other plans Disney has now that there’s an active town in the ride.

This could lead to some exciting new adventures for Disney World guests in 2026. However, we may have to wait a little longer for more details on where those adventures will take us.

What do you think of the changes coming to Big Thunder Mountain in Magic Kingdom in 2026? Let us know in the comments.