Disney Strictly Denies Amazon Worker into Theme Park, Ticket Paid For

The first night of Oogie Boogie Bash 2025 was supposed to be all about spooky fun, trick-or-treating, and Disney villains. But for one guest, the evening began with an unexpected confrontation at the security checkpoint.

A TikTok user known as @its_theamazon_guy shared a now-viral video explaining that he was initially denied entry to the popular Halloween event at Disney California Adventure because of his costume choice — an Amazon delivery worker.

@its_theamazon_guy PART 1| On Aug 17th, 2025 I was visiting Disney for its first night of OGGIE BOOGIE! I did my part of paying for my own tickets, transportation hotel and reading the fine print thoroughly in regards to the guidelines of the do’s and dont’s when visiting the special event costume party! As I walked passed the dog sniffing puppy, I felt a black cloud over me! I proceeded to the checkpoint and was first greeted by security bag checker! If you see in the video I am two parties behind the party he is currently checking but he focused on me! He asked was making a delivery and I stated no, I am here for Oogie Boogie, an halloween costume event! He said uh, (gave me a weird stare) and started calling his leadership! This is now when people are staring at me and the embarrassment starts! ♬ original sound – its_theamazon_guy

He explained his side of the story in the caption:

“PART 1 | On Aug 17th, 2025 I was visiting Disney for its first night of OGGIE BOOGIE! I did my part of paying for my own tickets, transportation hotel and reading the fine print thoroughly in regards to the guidelines of the do’s and dont’s when visiting the special event costume party! As I walked passed the dog sniffing puppy, I felt a black cloud over me! I proceeded to the checkpoint and was first greeted by security bag checker! If you see in the video I am two parties behind the party he is currently checking but he focused on me! He asked was making a delivery and I stated no, I am here for Oogie Boogie, an halloween costume event! He said uh, (gave me a weird stare) and started calling his leadership! This is now when people are staring at me and the embarrassment starts!”

The video sparked a wave of reactions across TikTok and other platforms, raising questions about where Disney draws the line on acceptable costumes at its after-hours events.

Costumes Welcome — With Limits

Oogie Boogie Bash is known for being one of the few times of the year when guests of all ages are allowed to wear costumes at a Disney park. The official guidelines permit everything from elaborate princess gowns to villain-inspired looks, with some restrictions in place for safety and security reasons.

For example, adults cannot wear masks that obscure the entire face, and costumes cannot include sharp objects or items that could be mistaken for real weapons. Costumes that resemble actual Disney Cast Member uniforms are also typically prohibited to prevent confusion.

While the Amazon outfit technically doesn’t fall under the Disney Cast Member category, security raised concerns for another reason: a delivery uniform could potentially allow someone access to restricted backstage areas. That explanation resonated with some commenters who noted that Disney likely acted out of caution.

One user, A🦋, wrote: “Someone else tried dressing up as well last year, I think UPS and was also denied access. They did state it was a safety risk as cast members may think you are delivering and you can potentially have access to unauthorized places in the park.”

Here is part 2:

@its_theamazon_guy PART 2| …they told me I need to look less like a delivery driver for The Oogie Boogie event! THOUGHTS! ♬ original sound – its_theamazon_guy

Social Media Weighs In

The reactions to the TikTok post were split. Some sided with the guest, arguing that he had followed the rules and that Disney was being inconsistent.

StoredDragon | Twitch Streamer, who identified themselves as a former Cast Member, commented: “As former cast member. He didn’t break any rules. 1. He dress up in Halloween bash that you are allow to dress up. Kids can wear mask but not adults. So in this case Disney is being Disney so technical you can report this and you able to comp this as complaint. For Disney not following their policy.”

Another commenter, Nydia Cassandra, echoed that sentiment: “People dress as actual Cast Members all the time with name tags and all I don’t see them stopping them they think it’s cute. I’m sorry this happened to you.”

But others accused the guest of intentionally stirring controversy.

TaylorTots was blunt: “You clearly dressed up as an Amazon worker in order to stir the pot. You want the smoke to hopefully collect money. This video isn’t even bad at all and you’re already talking about a case. You’re transparently looking for a problem with Disney employees, already recording and everything. It ain’t gonna work.😳”

Another commenter, Ace, argued that the guest was misinterpreting the rules entirely: “You’re not being targeted because you’re black you’re being targeted because you’re trying to take advantage of something that is only available for children. Children are allowed to wear costumes., you’re in Fort Coto, not wearing Oogie boogie attire, it’s a direct violation of their policy. You can’t be in full costume…”

Other Guests Have Been Through It

Interestingly, some shared similar experiences from past Oogie Boogie Bashes.

mindy_bas explained: “My husband and I dressed as custodial CM. They told us we were in the wrong entrance. We said it was our costume for OB. They said we could not wear our name tags and we had to leave our scoopers behind.🤣 They did walk us into the park to take pictures with our scoopers and name tags on. Then they walked us back out. after we ditched the tags and scoopers we were allowed back in. We did not have a problem with that. 👍”

That anecdote suggests Disney does attempt to find middle ground — allowing guests to take photos in their themed outfits while still enforcing security rules.

The Bigger Picture: Disney Security

Security at Disney parks has only grown stricter in recent years. Metal detectors, bag checks, and canine units are standard at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Even the shopping districts like Downtown Disney and Disney Springs have added tighter measures to prevent risks.

When it comes to costumes, Disney’s primary concern is guest safety and operational control. If someone dressed as a delivery driver or a Cast Member were to walk into restricted areas, it could potentially cause confusion or even security breaches.

That concern is heightened during special events like Oogie Boogie Bash, where tens of thousands of guests flood into Disney California Adventure for after-hours entertainment, treat trails, and the “Frightfully Fun Parade.”

Did He Get In After All?

While the TikTok paints a picture of being stopped at the gates, comments later suggested the guest may have eventually been allowed into the event after some discussion with security. Multiple people claimed they saw him inside the park later that evening.

If true, Disney may have resolved the situation by clarifying costume rules or asking him to modify his outfit before entering.

Either way, the incident has become another reminder that even at a party designed for fun and creativity, Disney’s rules — and their enforcement — can sometimes feel unpredictable.

A Lesson for Future Guests

The Oogie Boogie Bash is one of Disneyland Resort’s most beloved seasonal offerings, with tickets often selling out months in advance. Guests planning to attend should review the official costume guidelines carefully and avoid outfits that could resemble real-world jobs or Disney uniforms.

As one commenter put it, Disney “being Disney” means erring on the side of caution. For some, that’s frustrating. For others, it’s a necessary step to ensure that the event remains safe, magical, and manageable for everyone.

And for the TikTok user whose Amazon-inspired look caused a stir, it’s an experience he won’t soon forget — even if he did eventually make it past the gate.