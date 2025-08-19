Controversial Virtual Queue Returning To Disney World Once a Week

For years, Disney World guests grew used to the infamous Virtual Queue (VQ).

It was the only way to ride brand-new attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when they first opened. Guests had to wake up early, open the My Disney Experience app, and hope they could grab a coveted boarding group before they sold out in seconds. For some, it was a thrilling challenge. For others, it felt like an unfair system that added unnecessary stress to their vacations.

Eventually, Disney shifted away from using the Virtual Queue. Attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run, which originally relied on it, transitioned to a regular standby line and Lightning Lane access. Today, not a single ride in Walt Disney World uses the Virtual Queue. Instead, your choices are simple: wait in a traditional line or pay for a Lightning Lane pass, which lets you skip the standby line at a designated return time.

For a while, it seemed like Virtual Queues were gone for good. But Disney has quietly brought them back—just not for its rides.

The Return of the Virtual Queue

Disney World recently reintroduced the Virtual Queue in a surprising way: for Pin Tuesday at EPCOT. Every Tuesday, limited-edition collectible pins are released, and these small pieces of Disney merchandise have become hot commodities. Collectors arrive early, lines stretch across the park, and in many cases, resellers swoop in to grab as many as possible.

To manage the chaos, Disney tested a Virtual Queue system for the release of the Disney Artist Collection by Alex Maher. Guests joined the queue through the app and were assigned a return time to head to EPCOT’s Port of Entry, where they could purchase the pins and even have them signed by the artist.

Other pins released that day were sold through a regular line at Disney Traders, but the most in-demand collection was restricted to the Virtual Queue.

The test proved successful enough that we believe Disney will decide to keep the practice in place for special Tuesday releases. That means the Virtual Queue, once used for some of Disney’s most high-profile attractions, is now officially back—at least once a week.

How to Join the Virtual Queue

If you’re curious about how the process works, it’s almost identical to the way Virtual Queues operated for rides. Here’s what you need to know if you plan on grabbing a limited-edition pin on Pin Tuesday:

Sign up for the Virtual Queue using a QR Code

You’ll receive a text message letting you know that you’ve joined the line

Watch for a push notification or text message letting you know when it’s your turn.

Head to the designated location (such as Port of Entry in EPCOT) to make your purchase.

It’s straightforward, but just like with attractions, timing is everything. If you don’t join right when the Virtual Queue opens, you could miss out entirely.

Why Fans Are Split

Not surprisingly, fans are divided about the return of the Virtual Queue. Some collectors are relieved, saying the system cuts down on long physical lines and makes it harder for resellers to monopolize the merchandise. In addition, there have been numerous reports of line cutting coming from these specific events. Being able to enjoy the park instead of standing around for hours is certainly a perk.

On the other hand, critics argue that it adds unnecessary digital stress to what should be a simple purchase. For guests who aren’t tech-savvy or who prefer the fairness of a physical line, the Virtual Queue feels like yet another digital hurdle at Disney World. And given how quickly these can fill up, missing out can be just as frustrating as it was with rides.

A Step Toward the Future?

The Virtual Queue returning for Pin Tuesday is a reminder of Disney’s willingness to experiment with crowd control and digital systems. While the company moved away from VQs for attractions, this new use case shows they still see value in the concept.

If it continues to work for merchandise, it’s possible we could see Virtual Queues pop up for other special events—maybe for character meet-and-greets, limited-time dining events, or future ride openings.

Whether you love them or hate them, Virtual Queues are part of Disney history now, and their return—even in this limited way—has reignited debate among fans. Some are nostalgic for the days of battling the app for Rise of the Resistance, while others hope Disney never brings VQ back for rides again. We’d imagine there are more of the latter than the former.

For now, though, if you’re at EPCOT on a Tuesday, be prepared: Virtual Queue is back, and it could be the only way to get your hands on the week’s hottest pins.