Universal Officially Breaks Dress Code Policy (If You Are Willing to Pay $375)

You heard that right, horror fans — Universal Orlando is flipping the script on Halloween Horror Nights 34, and this year’s twist is big: for the first time in the event’s long, scare-filled history, guests will be allowed to wear costumes inside the event.

But before you show up dressed like Michael Myers on opening night — hold that thought. The costume access is part of a very exclusive, very limited, and very pricey event called Premium Scream Night, happening one night only: Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about this headline-making night, plus all the details we know so far about this year’s full Halloween Horror Nights season — including its confirmed houses (yes, Five Nights at Freddy’s is real).

The Big Deal: Costumes Are In — But Only on August 28

Let’s get this out of the way: costumes are usually 100% banned at HHN. For years, Universal has enforced a strict no-costume policy for guests, primarily to keep scareactors (Universal’s own professional haunters) easily distinguishable from attendees. But Premium Scream Night is breaking that rule — for one night only.

On August 28, guests with a $375 Premium Scream Night ticket will be allowed to show up in costume. That means you can cosplay your horror heart out — as long as you stick to Universal’s Costume Policy. The biggest rule: NO MASKS. So face paint, wigs, robes, props (as allowed), sure — but masks? Leave them at home.

This is the first time in HHN’s decades-long history that regular guests are being given the green light to suit up. It’s a huge deal for hardcore fans and cosplayers who’ve long wished they could dress to impress (and horrify) at the country’s biggest Halloween event.

What Is Premium Scream Night, Anyway?

If you missed it last year, Premium Scream Night is Universal’s ultra-limited preview of Halloween Horror Nights. Think of it as the soft opening of the entire event — but with major perks attached.

For your $375, here’s what you’re getting:

Access to the full event before the general public (one night only)

Shorter wait times thanks to staggered entry (fewer people = more scares)

All-you-care-to-enjoy select food and non-alcoholic drinks

Complimentary self-parking

And now, the big 2025 exclusive: costume access

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., the same hours as regular HHN nights. But trust us — with way fewer people and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come in costume, this night hits differently.

Last year’s Premium Scream Night sold out fast at $350 a ticket. This year, it’s $25 more, but with the costume upgrade, fans are already calling it worth the splurge.

So What’s Coming to HHN 34?

Premium Scream Night may be grabbing headlines right now, but let’s not forget — Halloween Horror Nights 34officially kicks off the very next night, on Friday, August 29, and runs through Saturday, November 2, 2025.

Tickets are officially on sale now, including:

Single-night tickets

Frequent Fear Passes (multiple-night options)

R.I.P. Tours, Behind the Screams Tours, and more

Universal hasn’t dropped the full house lineup yet, but they’ve confirmed two major IPs that are already setting the internet on fire:

Fallout — Welcome to the Wasteland

Fresh off its hit debut on Amazon Prime Video, Fallout is headed straight into haunted house territory. Expect post-apocalyptic set design, a towering Vault-Tec aesthetic, gory survival horror, and maybe even a Ghoul or two waiting around the corner. Fans of the games and the show are in for a thrill — this is shaping up to be one of the most visually ambitious houses HHN has done in years.

Five Nights at Freddy’s — It’s Finally Happening

The long-rumored, heavily requested Five Nights at Freddy’s house is officially happening. After years of speculation and near-confirmations, Universal has pulled the trigger — and yes, it’s coming to HHN 34. Expect flickering lights, claustrophobic corridors, and animatronic horrors that absolutely shouldn’t be moving but are.

This one’s expected to be a mega-hit, especially among younger HHN fans and anyone who lived through the era of watching let’s plays at 2 a.m. with the volume down.

HHN 34 Dates: Mark Your Calendar

Here’s the full range of dates you can expect Halloween Horror Nights to run in 2025:

Opening Night: Friday, August 29, 2025

Closing Night: Saturday, November 2, 2025

Premium Scream Night (Costume Night): Thursday, August 28, 2025

That’s over 30 nights of screams, monsters, mayhem, and now — at least once — costumed guests walking the fog alongside the scareactors.

This Is the Year to Go Big

Between the first-ever costume access, the return of Fallout, the debut of Five Nights at Freddy’s, and what’s shaping up to be an absolutely massive year for haunted house design, HHN 34 might be the most ambitious Halloween Horror Nights yet.

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like you were inside a horror movie — or just show off that killer horror cosplay you’ve been saving for a con — Premium Scream Night 2025 is your chance.

Just don’t wait too long. These tickets won’t last.

And for the rest of us? We’ll see you in the fog — August 29 through November 2.