Police Detain Disney Parent After Child Found Alone in Bathroom Amid Sex Offender Threat

It was supposed to be a quick restroom stop during a family outing at Disney Springs — but for one parent, it became a moment they’ll never forget.

In a Reddit post, a parent shared their unsettling experience involving an off-duty police officer who approached them outside the City Works Eatery bathroom. What started as a harmless wait for their 10-year-old son turned into a stark — and disturbing — warning.

A Routine Stop That Turned Alarming

“I waited outside for him to do his thing,” the parent wrote. “Then an absolute giant of a dude comes out, walks up and asks if that is my kid in there… now at this point I am starting to get worried.”

That “giant of a dude,” as the poster described, then flashed a police badge. The parent braced themselves, fearing their child had somehow gotten into trouble.

But that wasn’t the case.

“The off-duty officer proceeds to tell me that you should always go into the restroom with your children, no matter how old or young, as Disney is rife with pedophiles,” the parent continued. “Scared the absolute mickeys out of me.”

While nothing happened to the child and the family left safely, the encounter left a lasting impact.

“You can bet your sweet dole whip I went into every bathroom with him from that point on,” they added.

Concern or Paranoia?

The post has since sparked wide discussion — and debate — across parenting communities. Was the officer overstepping? Was this an act of public safety awareness, or an inappropriate scare tactic?

The identity of the man, who claimed to be law enforcement, wasn’t verified. And while it’s certainly possible that he was genuinely concerned, some commenters questioned whether he was truly a cop or someone impersonating one.

Florida law makes it a felony to falsely claim to be law enforcement, but because no aggressive behavior occurred and the interaction ended calmly, it’s likely that the man — if he was indeed a cop — believed he was offering helpful guidance.

Still, the abruptness of the exchange — and the subject matter — left many unsettled.

Unfortunately, There’s Precedent for Concern

While the tone of the warning might seem extreme, it’s not without precedent. In 2023, federal agents arrested Florida man Justin Culmo, who admitted to secretly filming children at Disney World using a GoPro. He allegedly used AI image-generation software to create sexualized images from the footage.

The FBI and DHS found thousands of child exploitation images in Culmo’s possession, including material made from videos captured at Disney parks and even a local middle school. He also admitted to abusing his own children.

Though Disney said it had not been contacted directly by authorities about this case, the incident highlights the harsh reality that predators have, at times, targeted even high-profile public places like theme parks.

According to child protection expert Jim Cole, who worked on the case, “This is not just a gross violation of privacy — it’s a targeted attack on the safety of children in our communities.”

So, What Should Parents Do?

No one wants to think of a family vacation destination as a place where threats like this could exist — but the truth is, child safety is an everywhere concern, not just a “bad neighborhood” one.

Child advocates generally recommend that younger children — even older elementary-aged ones — be accompanied to public restrooms when possible, especially in high-traffic public areas. Parents should also teach their children what to do if they ever feel unsafe, including recognizing when to seek help from a trusted adult or staff member.

In this case, the Reddit poster says their child was fine, and they’re hopeful the warning was more cautionary than necessary. Still, it changed their behavior — and possibly that of other parents, too.

“I sincerely hope this was just a huge overreaction from the cop,” they wrote, “but I just wanted to pass the information on in case there are any other parents that didn’t know what I do now.”

Takeaway for Parents: Whether the warning came from a real officer or not, the message has struck a nerve. In an age of AI exploitation and digital threats, bathroom breaks — even in the happiest places on Earth — may require a little more vigilance than before.