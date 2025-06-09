Millions Spent After Multiple Celebrities Shut Down Disney’s Original Theme Park, Regular Guests Barred

In his latest jaw-dropping video, YouTube mega-creator MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) takes viewers on a whirlwind ride through seven wildly different date nights — each one escalating in both extravagance and price tag. What starts as a sweet $1 Ferris wheel ride ends with an absolutely unreal $500,000 private evening inside the Disneyland Resort.

A Romantic Experiment With a Wild Budget Curve

Joined by his fiancée, Thea Booysen, MrBeast kicks off the experience at a tiny carnival for a nostalgic Ferris wheel spin. It’s modest and charming — but just the beginning.

Things escalate quickly. For the $10,000 tier, the couple dines on a multi-course gourmet meal personally prepared by none other than Chef Gordon Ramsay. After that? A full-blown $50,000 island date — think jet skis, couples massages, and luxury amenities — shared with a few members of the MrBeast crew.

Theme Park Luxury Hits New Heights

The stakes are raised again at the $250,000 level with a date hosted inside the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The sprawling complex features an indoor ski slope, water park, and Nickelodeon-themed amusement area. The date — arranged for friend and fellow creator Nolan — includes an MLB game, a luxurious car service, and a surprise appearance by pop singer Madison Beer.

But nothing prepared fans for what came next.

The $500,000 Date: Disneyland All to Themselves

For the grand finale, MrBeast delivers what might be one of the most expensive romantic gestures ever captured on camera — a private Disneyland date night that cost half a million dollars.

With the park completely emptied for the evening, the small group begins in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for a no-wait ride on Rise of the Resistance. From there, they design custom lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop (a guest-favorite $219.99 experience) before hopping over to Pixar Pal-A-Round for a nighttime ride.

The group then heads to Disney California Adventure for a private viewing of the spectacular “World of Color – One” with its 70th anniversary Muppets pre-show. But the magic doesn’t stop there.

They return to Disneyland Park to enjoy a candlelit dinner in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, followed by a personal presentation of the “Paint the Night” parade — a fan-favorite that returned for the anniversary celebration.

While many fans were stunned by the sheer price tag of the Disney experience, others praised the creativity and detail MrBeast brought to each level of the date experiment. From the humble $1 ride to the most exclusive Disney evening imaginable, the video explores the idea that romance can be found in any budget — but with $500,000, you can also have the entire Happiest Place on Earth to yourself.

The full video is live now on the MrBeast channel and already racking up millions of views.

Other Celebrities Keep Disneyland Open

While MrBeast’s recent $500,000 private Disneyland date has garnered significant attention, he’s not the first celebrity to secure exclusive access to the iconic theme park. Over the years, numerous stars have rented out Disneyland for private events, showcasing their affinity for the magic of Disney and their desire for privacy.

Mariah Carey made headlines in 2013 when she rented out Disneyland to renew her vows to then-husband Nick Cannon. The lavish ceremony was a testament to her love for both her family and the Disney brand.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West followed suit in 2015, reportedly spending around $2.8 million to rent out the park for their daughter North’s second birthday. The event was a grand affair, complete with a Minnie Mouse-themed celebration.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also chose Disneyland as the venue for their wedding reception, with an estimated cost of $2 million. Their choice highlighted the park’s appeal as a romantic setting for significant life events.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hosted their son Rocky’s first birthday at Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33, a venue known for its opulence and privacy. The event was met with mixed reactions from the public.

Christina Aguilera rented out Disneyland for her son Max’s first birthday, spending an estimated $1 million. The event was a private affair, emphasizing the lengths to which celebrities go to create memorable experiences for their families.

These instances underscore the lengths to which celebrities will go to create unforgettable experiences, blending their personal milestones with the enchantment of Disneyland.

Would you drop half a million dollars on a single night in Disneyland? Let us know how far you'd go for the ultimate date night.