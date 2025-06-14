President Trump, Governor DeSantis Give Disney World Drivers Right To ‘Run Over’ Protesters

Today is the birthday of President Donald Trump, along with the United States Army. Protests are planned to occur across multiple major U.S. cities, including Orlando. Did Disney World guests just get the okay to run over protesters if they feel their lives are in danger?

President Trump Celebrates Birthday as America, Disney World Guests Prepare for Gatherings

The air is thick with tension. American streets are filling with the sounds of protest—chants echoing through major cities, signs raised in defiance, and emotions boiling over. With the June 14 “No Kings” protests just hours away, many are asking: what happens when demonstrations meet daily life? More specifically, what happens if they arrive at America’s most beloved vacation destinations like Walt Disney World or Disneyland?

As political unrest brews and anti-ICE sentiment surges across cities like Los Angeles, Tampa, and Washington D.C., some fear it’s only a matter of time before the nation’s largest tourist hubs—yes, even Disney Parks—become the next protest zones. But what happens if tensions escalate and things take a dangerous turn?

That’s where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis steps in with a jaw-dropping message that’s igniting fierce national debate.

A Governor’s Remark That May Change Everything

“If a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety,” DeSantis said during a Wednesday night episode of The Rubin Report. “If you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault.”

The statement—delivered just days before coordinated protests are set to unfold across the country—has reverberated beyond Florida’s borders. For DeSantis, whose rocky relationship with Disney has made headlines in the past, this comment adds another layer to an already contentious political persona.

Notably, these remarks come amid growing speculation that tourist-heavy areas like Disney World could be affected by the unrest, especially if protests branch out beyond major cities.

“No Kings” Protests and the National Pulse

June 14 marks the Army’s 250th anniversary—and, coincidentally, President Donald Trump’s birthday. A military parade is scheduled in Washington D.C., and critics of the Trump administration plan to mark the day with protests under the rallying cry of “No Kings.” Demonstrators aim to speak out against perceived authoritarianism, ICE operations, and the use of federal troops.

In Los Angeles, protests have already taken a confrontational turn, with demonstrators blocking freeways and disrupting daily commutes. Similar demonstrations are planned for Tampa Bay and other regions throughout Florida—raising concerns about public safety and the right to protest versus the right to self-defense.

What DeSantis’ Statement Really Means—for Drivers and Protestors

At the core of DeSantis’ statement is a legal gray area with massive implications: if a driver feels threatened by a protestor or group obstructing their vehicle, can they legally push through, even if it results in injury or death?

DeSantis argues yes—at least in Florida.

“You don’t have to just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car,” he said. “You have a right to defend yourself in Florida.”

While DeSantis frames this as a matter of personal safety, critics say the statement emboldens vigilante behavior and could encourage violent responses to peaceful protests. Civil rights organizations are already raising red flags, warning that such rhetoric might lead to unnecessary harm, particularly when the definition of “feeling threatened” is left to individual interpretation.

Could Protests Disrupt the Magic?

Though no protest activity has yet been reported at Disney properties, insiders suggest it’s not an impossible scenario. Disney Parks are often viewed as symbols of Americana, attracting guests from all over the world. In a climate where political demonstrations are increasingly taking place in public, high-profile spaces, it’s not far-fetched to imagine crowds organizing outside—or even inside—theme parks.

If protests do reach the gates of Disney World or Disneyland, how will law enforcement respond? And will DeSantis’ controversial remarks shape how drivers—and police—act in tense situations?

Looking Ahead: Political Rhetoric or Policy Preview? President Trump and Desantis Support America, Not Disney

Whether one agrees or disagrees with DeSantis’ viewpoint, his comments underscore a growing divide in how America handles civil unrest. At stake are not just legal interpretations but lives—of protestors, commuters, tourists, and workers.

As June 14 unfolds, eyes will be on cities across the U.S.—but in Florida, they may also glance toward the entrance of the Magic Kingdom.

After all, in a nation divided, even the most magical place on Earth isn’t immune to reality.