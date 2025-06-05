Disney Reverses Legal Ban on Miley Cyrus After 10+ Years

For over a decade, Miley Cyrus has dominated pop culture on her own terms — but one major chapter of her past remained locked away: Hannah Montana. Now, that’s finally changed.

In a recent appearance on The Ringer podcast to promote her upcoming album Something Beautiful, Miley revealed a surprising truth that had eluded fans for years: once she left Disney Channel in 2011, she was not allowed to perform any of the music from her time as Hannah Montana.

“After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music,” she said. “It’s not like I wanted to — I mean, performing ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ between ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’ wouldn’t have really made sense.”

Still, even if it didn’t fit her post-Disney image at the time, the inability to perform songs so closely tied to her identity struck an emotional chord.

“It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn’t allowed to sing them,” she added.

A Full-Circle Moment

That all changed last year when Miley was officially honored at the D23 Expo as a Disney Legend — becoming the youngest artist ever to receive the title. Alongside a heartfelt tribute to her early career and the fans who helped build it, the recognition came with something more: the legal green light to perform her Hannah Montana catalog again.

“After being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool,” she shared on the podcast.

At the D23 ceremony, Miley addressed the crowd with emotion and pride, acknowledging both the personal and cultural significance of her Disney years.

“A little bit of everything has changed… but at the same time, nothing has changed at all,” she told the audience. “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’”

Hannah Montana: A Pop Culture Powerhouse

Originally premiering on March 24, 2006, Hannah Montana followed the double life of Miley Stewart, an ordinary teenager by day who secretly moonlighted as international pop star Hannah Montana. With a blonde wig and catchy songs, she managed to live “the best of both worlds” — a concept that resonated deeply with tweens and teens worldwide.

The series ran for four seasons and 98 episodes, ending in 2011. Over the years, it became one of the most-watched shows on Disney Channel and helped catapult Miley Cyrus to global fame.

The music from Hannah Montana was just as impactful as the show itself. Across four official soundtrack albums and one feature film, the franchise generated:

Multiple Top 10 Billboard albums

Platinum-selling singles, including “Nobody’s Perfect”, “If We Were a Movie”, and the iconic “The Best of Both Worlds”

A successful world tour under the name Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007–2008

A box office hit with Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009, grossing over $155 million worldwide

At its peak, the brand was a merchandising machine, spawning dolls, clothing lines, backpacks, and more — even theme park tie-ins. But beyond the revenue, Hannah Montana was a cultural moment. The show became a symbol of early-2000s pop culture, bridging the innocence of Disney with the aspirations of stardom.

Miley’s Evolution

After Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus made a sharp break from her Disney image. Albums like Bangerz (2013) and Plastic Hearts (2020) showcased her versatility as an artist and pushed her into rock, soul, and boundary-pushing pop territory. Still, for many fans, Hannah Montana remained a nostalgic cornerstone of her identity.

That duality — of Miley and Hannah, of past and present — seems to be coming full circle now. With Something Beautiful on the horizon, and her Disney Legend status secured, the stage is finally set for Miley to reintroduce Hannah Montana’s music on her own terms.

Whether or not she plans to perform those songs in concert or include them in any upcoming projects is still unclear, but one thing is certain: she can.

And for fans who grew up with her — or grew into fandom later — that’s the kind of closure that feels like a pop culture wish finally granted.

By the Numbers: Hannah Montana’s Legacy

4 seasons (2006–2011)

98 episodes

1 feature film (Hannah Montana: The Movie)

Multiple #1 albums, including Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley Cyrus

Best of Both Worlds Tour grossed over $54 million in 2008

D23 Disney Legend honoree in 2024

As Miley once said: “Life’s what you make it, so let’s make it rock.” And it looks like she finally can — with both sides of her world.