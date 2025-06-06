Disney Says ”No Thank You” to LGBTQ+ With Latest Price Gouge as Universal Steps up Guest Experience

Many Disney guests, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, feel like the House of Mouse has turned its back on them as pricing for a special evening is higher than ever before, making Universal look like the obvious choice in terms of better bang for your buck.

Disney Raises Price on Popular Gay Event, While Universal Steals the Show

Picture this: You’ve waited all year to attend one of Disneyland’s most colorful after-hours celebrations. You’re finally in—but only after shelling out $170 plus tax for a single night.

That’s not a typo.

As guests recover from the sticker shock, comparisons are flying—and many are wondering: Has Disney officially priced out its own fans?

Disneyland’s Pride Nite: A Magical Celebration—At a Premium

Disneyland recently announced exciting new details for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, a special-ticketed event meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and allies through vibrant entertainment, themed food, and rare character meet-and-greets.

Held after regular park hours, Pride Nite transforms Disneyland Park into a high-energy celebration full of rainbow lighting effects, dance parties, and exclusive offerings that can’t be experienced any other time of year.

But at $170 plus tax for just one night, many fans are rethinking whether the pixie dust is worth the price tag.

While Disney has long built its brand on magical experiences and cherished memories, the rising cost of those moments is hitting a nerve—especially when a direct competitor is offering more value for less.

Universal’s Frequent Fear Pass: A Chilling Deal in Comparison

Just across the country, Universal Orlando Resort is ramping up for its massively popular Halloween Horror Nights. And although ticket prices have gone up slightly, the Frequent Fear Pass—which grants access to multiple nights of haunted thrills—starts at $179 plus tax.

That’s just $9 more than Disneyland’s one-night Pride Nite ticket.

Let that sink in: for the cost of a single evening at Disneyland, Universal is offering up to 30 nights of spine-tingling fun, depending on the pass level.

For budget-conscious families, thrill-seeking couples, or fans looking to get the most bang for their buck, the contrast is striking—and potentially game-changing.

What’s Really Going On: The Bigger Picture Behind the Pricing

This latest move by Disney doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Over the past few years, the company has steadily raised prices across the board—from theme park admission to Genie+ and food costs. That slow burn of price increases has led to vocal backlash from longtime Disney loyalists, many of whom say the brand has drifted from its “accessible family fun” roots.

Meanwhile, Universal appears to be listening.

Yes, Universal’s prices have also crept up, but they’ve often paired those hikes with added value—like extended dates, new attractions, or bundled perks that help justify the cost. In other words, the perception is that guests are still getting more for what they pay.

So while Disney banks on its nostalgic appeal and rich storytelling, Universal is quietly positioning itself as the more affordable, fan-forward choice.

Guest Sentiment Is Shifting—But Will It Last?

Social media buzz surrounding the price of Pride Nite has been intense. While some fans are eager to support inclusive events and don’t mind the cost, others are calling it “unrealistic,” “disrespectful,” or “another cash grab.”

“I wanted to go this year, but for $170? That’s not inclusive—that’s exclusive,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

If Disney isn’t careful, it could find itself alienating the very communities it’s trying to celebrate—especially during a time when many Americans are cutting back on luxury spending.

The Future of Theme Park Pricing: Which Way Will It Go for Disney?

The deeper story here isn’t just about two event tickets—it’s about the growing divide in value perception between Disney and Universal. Guests are becoming savvier, more critical, and less willing to pay premium prices without premium returns.

With competition heating up (and Universal’s Epic Universe on the horizon in 2025), Disney’s pricing strategies will face even more scrutiny.

Will the company double down on exclusivity and brand prestige? Or will it pivot to regain the trust—and wallets—of its core audience?

Either way, fans are watching. And spending accordingly.