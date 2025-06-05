Disney Just Dropped a Shocking Report—Bigger Than Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Halloween Combined

The Walt Disney Company just dropped a revealing and shocking report that is bigger than three major Holidays combined.

Disney Unveils Massive Report and Its Breaking the Internet

Picture this: one company, two resorts, and a dollar amount so massive it rivals the combined U.S. spending on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Halloween. If that sounds impossible, think again—because Disney (The House of Mouse) just did it.

In a newly released study, The Walt Disney Company has revealed that its domestic theme parks are responsible for a staggering $67 billion in annual economic impact across the United States. Yes, you read that right. For context, Americans spent $70.9 billion on those three holidays in 2024—meaning Disney isn’t just creating smiles and memories… it’s quietly reshaping the economy. But how deep does the rabbit hole go?

Let’s break down what this really means—and why it signals a massive shift in the House of Mouse’s national influence.

Behind the Castle: A First-of-Its-Kind Economic Breakdown

While Disney has long boasted about its influence in Florida and California, this new report—commissioned by Disney and conducted by Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company—is the first to examine the combined national footprint of Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

For the first time, Disney is combining economic impact and job creation figures from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort – $67 billion in annual impact nationwide. Disney launched a new website highlighting data from the Oxford study. – @ScottGustin on X

For the first time, Disney is combining economic impact and job creation figures from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort – $67 billion in annual impact nationwide. Disney launched a new website highlighting data from the Oxford study. pic.twitter.com/9B3QDEESVG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 5, 2025

And the results are more than impressive:

403,000 jobs supported directly and indirectly across the nation.

$67 billion in economic activity, including impacts outside of Florida and California.

A new dedicated website launched by Disney, showcasing these figures and further emphasizing the company’s broader role in the U.S. economy.

But the most eye-opening insights come when you zoom in on the individual resorts.

Disneyland’s Southern California Influence: Jobs, Dollars, and Legacy

Celebrating 70 years in Southern California, Disneyland isn’t just a nostalgic destination—it’s a thriving economic force. The study reports:

$16.1 billion in annual economic impact across Southern California.

Over 102,000 jobs supported by the resort’s operations.

Nearly 1 in 20 jobs in Orange County can be attributed to Disneyland.

According to Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum, this is only the beginning:

“The decades ahead hold even greater promise… we look forward to growing, evolving, and contributing more to the community we call home.”

Walt Disney World: Florida’s Economic Lifeblood

Meanwhile, on the opposite coast, Walt Disney World continues to serve as the economic heart of Central Florida. The study found:

A whopping $40.3 billion in economic impact on the state of Florida.

Support for 263,000 jobs , or 1 in every 8 jobs in Central Florida.

Broader influence, touching 1 out of every 32 jobs across the state.

Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks called Disney,

“An iconic economic engine powering entire ecosystems of jobs, small businesses, and public revenue.”

What This Means for the Future of Disney—and the U.S.

This report arrives at a pivotal moment for the House of Mouse. With a $60 billion investment plan already in motion for its theme parks over the next decade, the company is signaling that it’s not just playing catch-up—it’s doubling down on innovation, job creation, and expansion.

Projects already underway or announced include:

The Piston Peak expansion in Walt Disney World’s Frontierland (recently prompting the closure of Rivers of America attractions).

Two new attractions at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus .

An upcoming Avatar-themed experience, hinting at more major construction on the West Coast.

According to Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences:

“When we invest in the groundbreaking experiences that only Disney can deliver, growth follows.”

The Undercurrent: Why It All Matters Now for Disney

At a time when inflation, layoffs, and budget cuts dominate headlines, Disney is telling a very different story. This isn’t just about churros, castles, or fireworks—it’s about sustainable growth and economic resilience.

More than anything, this report positions the House of Mouse not just as an entertainment titan, but as a stabilizing economic force. Its parks may be places of fantasy, but the ripple effects of their presence are very real, affecting communities, workers, and small businesses nationwide.

As Disney’s multi-billion-dollar expansion plan unfolds over the next decade, this report serves as both a victory lap and a powerful reminder:

Behind every Mickey-shaped pretzel is a thriving ecosystem driving America’s future.