SNL Mocks Universal’s Epic Universe with ‘Das Stakehaus’ Sketch

Last weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode, hosted by Walton Goggins, had viewers howling with laughter with its clever parody of Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park. The highlight of the episode was a sketch set in the “Deathly Diner,” a thinly veiled spoof of the recently opened Das Stakehaus, a vampire-themed restaurant in the park’s Dark Universe section. With razor-sharp humor and over-the-top performances, the sketch poked fun at the challenges of immersive theme park experiences.

A Darkly Delicious Setting

Das Stakehaus, part of the Dark Universe—a section of Epic Universe inspired by Universal’s classic monsters—opened its doors just weeks before the episode aired. The restaurant, described by Universal as an “old inn and dining hall built over the ruins of ancient catacombs,” offers a menu dripping with gothic flair. Signature dishes like the “Blood Orange Chicken Sandwich” and “Bird on a Stake” pair perfectly with the immersive ambiance of servers dressed as vampire familiars.

The SNL sketch reimagined this setting as the “Deathly Diner,” exaggerating the staff’s commitment to their roles to comedic extremes. Walton Goggins and Ashley Padilla played a couple bringing their kids to the restaurant, only to be greeted by a hostess fully in character as a vampire. Throughout the sketch, the staff repeatedly used the ominous phrase, “It might be your last,” with varying degrees of seriousness and absurdity.

When questioned about the backstory of the restaurant, the servers struggled hilariously to improvise a cohesive narrative. The family also found themselves questioning the excessively themed names for otherwise standard menu items. When pressed on why they couldn’t provide better answers about the restaurant’s theming, staff members deflected with dramatic flair, saying, “It’s our first day… but it might be our last.” These moments of awkward improvisation with guests will surely sound familiar to Universal team members and Disney cast members alike.

The humor in the sketch centered on the difficulties of maintaining character in an immersive environment. The servers’ over-commitment to their roles and the family’s incredulous reactions created a perfect storm of comedy. Walton Goggins’ deadpan delivery as the increasingly exasperated father contrasted with Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang’s struggling team members trying to bring that immersive touch to their experience.

Epic Universe: A Source of Comedy Gold

Universal’s Epic Universe promises to transport guests into fantastical worlds, but SNL showcased how immersive experiences can sometimes lead to awkward—and hilarious—moments. The real Das Stakehaus has been praised for its thematic dedication, but the sketch’s playful critique of the staff’s over-commitment and the inherent challenges of improvisation resonated with fans of both the show and the theme park.

Goggins and Padilla’s performances, coupled with the cast’s impeccable comedic timing, offered a glimpse into the lighter side of themed entertainment. While Das Stakehaus aims to immerse guests in the gothic world of vampires, SNL reminded us that even the best-laid themes can lead to unintentional laughs.

Have you had any funny experiences with team members at a theme park? Let us know in the comments.