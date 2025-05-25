Disney Finds Itself in a $100 Million Hole as Its Latest ‘Woke’ Show Reportedly Goes on ‘Hiatus’

In October 2022, Disney signed a massive deal with the BBC to air episodes of Doctor Who outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland. At the time, the deal seemed like a no-brainer for Disney.

Doctor Who has been airing since 1963, making it the longest-running science fiction show in television history. The show was a juggernaut in the early 1980s, drawing 13 million viewers per episode, but by the late 1980s, it was canceled. The BBC revived the show in 2005, taking it worldwide.

Disney did not release the exact numbers of its deal with the BBC, but rumors circulated that Disney paid over $110 million for the air rights to the science-fiction staple. Three years later, that deal seems to have been a loser for Disney, as the show has reportedly gone on hiatus after a series of public relations nightmares and complaints about “woke” content.

Actor Ncuti Gatwa, who played the Doctor, is reportedly leaving the show after two seasons. He stirred controversy when he withdrew from presenting at the Eurovision contest after an Israeli singer made it to the finals. Gatwa has strong pro-Palestinian views.

Gatwa’s hiring stirred controversy among the Doctor Who fanbase. He was the first black and gay actor to take over the role.

Fans were also turned off as the series started to dive into “woke” content. Gatwa shares a kiss with another man in the show, and the show includes non-binary characters and a pregnant male alien.

In response to the controversy, Gatwa said:

Don’t watch. Turn off the TV. I feel like anyone that has a problem with someone who’s not a straight white man playing this character, you’re not really, truly a fan of the show.

For Disney and the BBC, this is a multi-million disaster. The show’s ratings were not stellar, and Disney was expecting more from the science fiction show.

The show is reportedly on hiatus, and the BBC is looking for a new Doctor to fulfill its contract with Disney. However, the BBC still has high hopes for its partnership with Disney+.

A spokesperson for the BBC said:

As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs, and any other claims are just pure speculation. The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we still have an entire spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.

For now, Doctor Who is stuck in 2025, but soon enough, it may be able to travel to the future.

What do you think of ‘Doctor Who’s’ new storylines on Disney+? Let us know in the comments.