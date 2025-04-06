Universal Launches Exclusive Plus-Size ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction After Multiple Rides Refuse Riders

Theme parks are built to thrill and entertain millions of guests each year, but as the industry continues to push technological boundaries, questions surrounding inclusivity and ride accessibility continue to grow louder. For guests with different body sizes, mobility needs, or physical conditions, not every attraction is built with them in mind—and while many see this as a necessary safety measure, others view it as a barrier that needs addressing.

The Ongoing Push for Inclusive Design

Disney, Universal, Six Flags, and other major theme park operators have been under increasing pressure to build more inclusive attractions. Over the past several years, some progress has been made. At Walt Disney World, for example, Disney removed the seat dividers on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure to better accommodate larger guests, and offered test seats for TRON Lightcycle / Run so riders could check their fit ahead of time.

But despite these steps, limitations persist—especially at parks like Universal Orlando Resort, where many thrill rides have strict body-size requirements due to intense movement and tight restraint systems.

This challenge is most visible within Universal’s own Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure often spark frustration due to size-restrictive seats and lap bars.

To try and remedy this, Universal typically installs test seats outside these attractions. But for many guests, even those advance warnings don’t alleviate the disappointment of discovering they don’t meet the size requirements after waiting in line.

Enter: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

That might finally be changing with the newest addition to the Wizarding World at Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park, opening May 22, 2025. The flagship attraction, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, is being described as the most accessible Harry Potter ride yet—especially for larger guests.

Located in a richly detailed section themed to the Ministry of Magic, the ride offers an inclusive approach right from the start.

Test seats outside the attraction are designed with enhanced flexibility, offering what guides called “some of the most accommodating test seats.” A lap seatbelt helps secure guests comfortably during the ride, and the minimum height requirement is 40″, making it accessible to a wide range of guests.

Even better: a single rider line was spotted, and Universal confirmed that the attraction features a Rider Swap room. That means families can wait together in line and still accommodate those who may not be able to ride.

Theme Park Express shared first-look images of the attraction, stating:

"Here is the test seat and actual ride vehicle for Battle at the Ministry! This is the most accommodating Potter ride to date! The seatbelt can stretch across the two seats for context! Fluffy folks rejoice!"

Spoiler Alert: Ride Storyline & Experience

Beyond accessibility, the ride offers what’s being described as an extraordinary experience both visually and narratively. Here’s a breakdown of what guests can expect (spoiler warning):

The queue itself is a major part of the experience, winding through cavernous offices belonging to Ministry of Magic employees, all the way up to towering ceilings. Guests pass through long corridors, moving portraits, talking statues, and even catch a glimpse inside Dolores Umbridge’s office.

A standout feature in the queue? Higgledy, a house-elf who once belonged to Umbridge. His animatronic is so lifelike that guests reportedly did a double take.

The adventure begins with guests boarding a magical elevator en route to Umbridge’s trial. During the descent, guests encounter Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Higgledy—all heading to the same courtroom. Things take a turn when another elevator carrying Umbridge is hijacked by a Death Eater, who breaks her out.

The elevator plummets, and the real chaos begins.

Guests are thrust into battle, encountering stunning animatronics of Death Eaters casting spells and battling alongside Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The animatronics are reportedly so realistic that guests believed some were live actors.

The graphics and screen elements are also said to be next-level, with one reviewer saying:

“The combination of screens and practical effects made it feel like you were in the movie.”

Next comes a pulse-pounding escape from an Erumpent, a rhino-like magical creature from Fantastic Beasts. Guests then enter the Time Room, where Umbridge tries to manipulate time using broken time turners. This results in a surreal, void-like sequence where a massive animatronic of Umbridge appears.

Finally, Umbridge is caught and brought to justice by Kingsley Shacklebolt, concluding the intense but satisfying journey through the Ministry.

A Promising Shift Toward More Inclusive Parks

As excitement builds for Epic Universe, Universal’s apparent commitment to accessibility is already generating praise. While many parks have a long way to go, the addition of Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry could serve as a model for how to make high-tech thrill rides more inclusive.

The theme park industry will undoubtedly continue to grapple with how to balance safety with inclusivity. But this latest ride suggests that, with intentional design and smart engineering, thrilling adventures can be made more welcoming—for everyone.

