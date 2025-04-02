Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Promises A Grand Finale After Major Delays

Almost a year after its original release date, we’re ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse alongside Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

The Spider-Verse franchise continues to push boundaries, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally locking in a new release date: June 4, 2027. Originally slated for March 2024, delays pushed the premiere back, but this eagerly awaited film is now just a few years away from bringing the trilogy to a close.

The announcement came during this year’s CinemaCon, where the production team revealed the first official footage from the movie. Fans were treated to a glimpse of what’s to come, with excitement building over the continuation of Miles Morales’s adventures across the multiverse.



What’s behind the long wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse? It all comes down to the meticulous nature of creating an animated film of this caliber. The delays were primarily due to complications with voiceover work and the extraordinary level of detail required to complete the film. The pressure to follow in the footsteps of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) , which earned an Academy Award, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), which grossed over $690 million worldwide, was immense. The filmmakers have been clear: the extra time is vital to ensure this movie meets the franchise’s exacting standards.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who have long been known for their perfectionist tendencies, have consistently prioritized quality over speed. At CinemaCon, the duo explained that the delay wasn’t just a setback—it was a necessary step to achieve the creative vision they had set out to deliver. The sacrifice, they insist, will be worth it when the final film arrives.

Thank you, #CinemaCon, for welcoming our Sony Animation filmmakers with such enthusiastic support! Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse directors Justin K. Thompson and Bob Persichetti alongside producer Phil Lord and #GOATmovie director Tyree Dillihay can’t wait to see you in… pic.twitter.com/tcrHI99ePI — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) April 1, 2025



As Beyond the Spider-Verse progresses, fans can expect the story to take a much darker turn after the previous film ended on a massive cliffhanger. The newly revealed footage hinted at a major shift for Miles Morales, who will begin the film as a fugitive, being pursued by Spider-People across the multiverse. After escaping from Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) and the Spider-Society, he attempts to return home—only to land in the wrong universe.

Meanwhile, back in Miles’ home dimension, Gwen Stacy gathers a team of allies, including Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Man India, to launch a rescue mission.

At its core, the film tackles themes of identity and personal choice. In a pivotal moment from the footage, Miles declares, “Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. I’m gonna do my own thing,” a line that encapsulates the film’s message of self-determination. As the story explores the complexities of identity, expect an emotional rollercoaster that goes beyond the action-packed sequences the series is known for.

Since the release of Into the Spider-Verse, the franchise has been a trailblazer in animated films, blending traditional techniques with groundbreaking visual styles. Beyond the Spider-Verse promises to further elevate the genre, offering fans an even more immersive and visually stunning experience. The multiverse concept, which has become a central theme of the series, continues to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.

With over $1 billion in global earnings across the first two films, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the next few years. The stakes are higher than ever, and the excitement surrounding the conclusion of this epic trilogy is palpable. As the release date nears, fans are eager to see how the storylines that span multiple realities will come to an epic conclusion.

The Spider-Verse trilogy has redefined what animated films can achieve, and with the final chapter set for 2027, the anticipation for how Miles Morales’ story will conclude is growing. The franchise, which began as a tale of one Spider-Man, has become a global cultural phenomenon, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next in the ever-expanding multiverse.

Are you excited for the epic conclusion to the Spider-Verse trilogy?