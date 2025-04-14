Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Disney World Dream Interrupted by Tragic Incident Involving Drunk Driver

For some, becoming a Disney World cast member is a life-long dream. When they finally receive the tag featuring their name and hometown, it is the culmination of everything that they worked years to obtain.

Kiki came from Washington, and her lifelong dream was to become a Disney World cast member. She finally achieved her dream; the only thing separating her from her new job was a cross-country trip.

While Kiki and her brother, Will, left their home in Airway Heights, Washington, filled with hope, tragedy would strike on their way to Central Florida. While driving in Montana, Kiki and Will were hit head-on by a drunk driver, causing significant damage to their car and sending both siblings to the hospital.

Kiki was transported to the ICU at St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings, Montana, with broken ribs, a fractured neck and back, internal bleeding, and a ruptured intestine. Surgery saved her life.

Will suffered a dislocated shoulder, bruising in his lungs, and a fissure in his leg.s, which now requires him to use a cane for walking. Luckily, Will has been discharged from the hospital.

Despite the positive outlook for Will, Kiki remains in the hospital and is facing months of rehab and recovery from her surgery and multiple injuries. It is still unclear if Kiki will be able to live out her dream of becoming a Disney World cast member.

Their sister, Krysta Prater, has set up a Go-Fund-Me to help pay their medical bills. Kiki and Will’s last names were not given on the page.

The driver of the car that hit Kiki and Will did not have insurance, so the siblings will have to pay for everything themselves. In Montana, the driver could face up to 24 months in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, and six months suspended license if it is his first offense. If he has multiple offenses, the maximum penalty would be up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, every 78 seconds, someone is injured or killed by a drunk driver in the United States. About a third of the traffic accidents in America are caused by a drunk driver.

Let’s hope that Kiki gets to live out her dream of becoming a Disney World cast member, and we wish her a speedy recovery.

