Florida’s Most Controversial Theme Park Officially Files For Bankruptcy, Update Given

Miami Seaquarium opened in 1955 on Virginia Key and quickly became a kitschy Miami mainstay for visitors of all ages. The marine park served as the backdrop for the original Flipper series and once drew crowds with daily dolphin shows and sea lion antics. But over the decades, the shine faded. The park’s most infamous resident, an orca named Lolita, spent more than 50 years in a tank widely criticized as too small, becoming a flashpoint for animal rights protests.

Lolita, also known as Tokitae, was captured in 1970 and lived in what experts called one of the tiniest enclosures for killer whales in the world. Activists and celebrities alike pushed for her release, citing chronic health issues and psychological distress. Lolita remained in her tank until her death in 2023, just months after plans were announced to finally move her to the ocean via a seaside sanctuary.

But that wasn’t the end of the backlash. In early 2024, the park seemingly lost its American Humane Association certification, with its website suddenly only listing its equivalent from the Alliance of Marine Mammals Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA). “American Humane is generally a rubber stamp from the industry, with incredibly low standards, so the conditions at Miami Seaquarium must be abysmal to lose that certification,” said Chris Carraway, staff attorney at the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project (via Key Biscayne Independent).

This was seemingly in violation of the park’s lease with Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office requested evidence of the certifications required in its agreement. “The safety and well-being of all the animals that are currently under the care of the Miami Seaquarium continue to be of utmost importance for my administration,” Levine Canva said.

A few months prior, the county also issued a notice that the Seaquarium owed nearly $88,000 in back rent.

Unsurprisingly, in March of that same year, Miami-Dade County officially pulled the plug on Seaquarium’s lease. This followed a string of federal inspectors flagging repeated violations, including an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin found with a two-inch nail lodged in its mouth, and mold and peeling paint in the penguin and parrot enclosures. Additionally, the park’s pools were teeming with harmful bacteria, while at one point just one veterinarian was reportedly responsible for the care of its marine life, which includes sea turtles, tropical fish, manatees, and sharks, plus penguins.

The Dolphin Company Files For Bankruptcy

Now, a year later, the owner of the Miami Seaquarium, The Dolphin Company, has officially filed for bankruptcy.

The group – which owns 30 parks and dolphin experiences – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and plans to restructure its finances. It plans to continue operating its parks, and claims that the bankruptcy proceeding will enable it to improve the guest experience and animal welfare.

Independent director Steven Strom of Odinbrook Global Advisors and chief restructuring officer Robert Wagstaff of Riveron Management Services will now take the lead in overseeing operations. “This restructuring will best enable the company to restructure under Chapter 11, a well-recognized court-approved process, while improving the welfare of our animals, ensuring a seamless experience for employees, and delivering an enhanced guest experience,” said Strom (via Blooloop).

Wagstaff added: “We’re focused on achieving the best possible outcomes for the company, including striving to provide best-in-class habitats and living conditions for its animals. To that end, we plan to enlist the help of marine biology and veterinary experts while also fully cooperating with the appropriate regulatory bodies.”

Recent Drama for The Dolphin Company

The news of The Dolphin Company’s bankruptcy follows a dramatic few weeks in which one of its parks – Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach, Florida – was raided by U.S. law enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials.