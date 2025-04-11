Donald Trump Officially Impacting the Walt Disney Company, Movie Bans Imminent

President Donald Trump’s polarizing move on tariffs is impacting The Walt Disney Company and will likely see a reduction in audiences for its upcoming movies.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about entries in the franchise’s current phase—not just for its star-studded lineup and fresh additions, but for the geopolitical landscape it now finds itself navigating.

Earlier this week, fans in China got a new look at the antihero team-up film via an international poster. According to @FLYT0WINTER, the promotional material confirms a local premiere date of April 30. This is notable given China’s turbulent history with Marvel releases, which faced a years-long ban beginning in 2019.

“The Marvel titles that were blocked from release in China include Black Widow, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder,” Euro News reported in 2023 after the ban was officially lifted.

Yet even with Thunderbolts* seemingly clearing the path to Chinese screens, new distribution concerns have emerged. “Though nothing has been confirmed, a new report from Bloomberg notes that at least two major Chinese media outlets have posted an identical set of measures that authorities are said to be considering as a means to hit back at the latest tariff threats from President Donald Trump, including levies on American farm goods and a ban on Hollywood movies,” Comic Book Movie explained.

The alleged retaliation measures could include “reducing or banning the import of US films,” as well as “investigating the intellectual property benefits of US companies operating in China,” and “imposing curbs on US services with China.” If implemented, such moves would dramatically reshape Hollywood’s global strategy.

New developments have arisen in this case, with the China Film Administration (CFA) officially speaking out on the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff increase on the country.

“A spokesperson for the [China Film Administration] said that the U.S. government had made the wrong move to ‘abuse tariffs on China’ and that the situation ‘will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favorability towards American films,'” The Hollywood Reporter outlined.

The China Film Administration’s statement expanded, saying: “We will follow market rules, respect the audience’s choice, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported. China is the world’s second-largest film market. We have always adhered to a high level of opening up to the outside world and will introduce more excellent films from the world to meet market demand.”

As THR explains, the move by the CFA comes as President Donald Trump’s tariff fallout continues. The 47th leader of the United States upped tariffs on Chinese goods to 125% earlier this week, with China retaliating by increasing American tariffs to 84%.

In doing so, Trump has and will impact The Walt Disney Company’s tentpole releases. Even though Jake Schreier’s Thunderbolts* is expected to drop in Chinese movie theaters on April 30–two days ahead of the United States–there is now uncertainty whether this Phase Five finisher will make it to screens.

China holds a big portion of Disney’s box office, and even though the country blocked a number of Disney movies over the last several years, big franchises like Avatar have continued to perform well. With James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash headed for a December release, will Trump’s actions see that this Disney-owned 20th Century Studios-distributed project fails to make landfall in China?

While he mainly discussed other impacts the tariff increases will have on the House of Mouse, Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger recently addressed the issue, and how it may curtail some of the company’s upcoming plans.

In the midst of all this, Marvel continues to push forward with Thunderbolts*, which officially hits U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025. Directed by Paper Towns helmer Jake Schreier, the film is set to close out Phase Five—a chapter that began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 and has since seen highs and lows, from the commercial underperformance of The Marvels to the record-shattering success of Deadpool & Wolverine, now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Despite that win, Marvel’s follow-up, Captain America: Brave New World, had a more muted showing with a February 2025 release that just edged past the $400 million mark.

In contrast, Thunderbolts* has stirred excitement since its initial trailer landed online. Familiar MCU faces include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Stan, who made a brief appearance in Brave New World, is back here in a leading role.

The trailer also introduced two key additions: the powerful Sentry and Lewis Pullman’s mysterious “Bob,” stepping in for Steven Yeun, who exited the project earlier this year. Pullman’s presence has since been confirmed in Avengers: Doomsday (2026), the upcoming Phase Six ensemble blockbuster from the Russo Brothers, raising eyebrows about which Thunderbolts* characters might not survive this chapter.

Marvel intensified speculation in March when it revealed the 25-member cast for Avengers: Doomsday in a major livestream. The Thunderbolts’ Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Wyatt Russell all made the cut—but notably absent was Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster. Her character has had a curiously minimal presence in trailers, barely appearing in ensemble shots. Fans are now wondering whether Marvel has accidentally spoiled her fate.

Adding to the mystery is a stylized new trailer that leans heavily into A24 aesthetics, offering deeper glimpses of Pullman’s Bob/Sentry and a notable shot of Avengers Tower under new ownership. The tone shift and visual storytelling hint at something different from Marvel’s usual formula—an intriguing move as the studio continues to recalibrate.

As the political backdrop shifts and Marvel’s plans unfold, one thing is clear: Thunderbolts* is arriving at a moment of transformation—both for the MCU and the entertainment industry at large.

Are you looking forward to Thunderbolts*? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!