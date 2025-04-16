Universal’s Epic Universe Triggers Demolition Plans at Disney World—Six New Permits Filed

It’s not often that Walt Disney World quietly tears down a piece of its own legacy, yet whispers have turned into roaring engines backstage at Magic Kingdom.

A series of new permits—six, to be exact—have been filed for what many believe to be the most significant Frontierland overhaul in decades.

And with Universal’s Epic Universe charging full steam ahead, Disney isn’t just watching from the sidelines anymore.

So, what exactly is Disney building where Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island once stood? And why is it revving up such a massive response?

A New Frontier Inside the Disney World Magic Kingdom Park: Say Hello to Cars in the Wild West

According to multiple internal sources and recent permit filings, Disney is transforming a massive section of Frontierland into an immersive new “Cars”-themed area. But this isn’t your typical Radiator Springs rehash.

Instead, Imagineers are steering guests into a rugged, untamed world where Lightning McQueen and Mater aren’t just cruising the desert—they’re going off-road. Dubbed unofficially as “Cars: Off-Road Rally,” the new land will feature two major attractions designed to capture the thrill of high-speed rally racing and the charm of Pixar’s beloved franchise.

The first is a high-speed rally race, complete with mountainous terrain, erupting geysers, and splashy mudholes. Disney is reportedly developing brand-new ride vehicles for this experience, specially built to mimic the jolts and bumps of an off-road rally.

For younger guests, the second ride will offer a gentler family-friendly experience, blending interactive moments with colorful characters from the Cars universe.

Behind the Scenes: Six Permits, Six Clues

The permits, filed for 5055 Caribbean Way—a backstage area behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure—signal major prep work is already underway. The demolition of both Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island is imminent, with contractors listed for nearly every system required to create a working hub for the new expansion:

McGrath RentCorp will install trailers for on-site offices.

Siemens Industry, Inc. is handling fire alarm systems.

Specialty Plumbing LLC is laying new infrastructure.

International Fire Protection, Inc. will handle fire suppression.

Bumgarner Electric is providing electrical work.

Awesome Aire Solutions, Inc. will install HVAC systems.

These aren’t temporary fixes—this is foundational groundwork for a major transformation.

Not Just Cars—More Magic on the Way

While the Cars area is only one part of the puzzle, the broader picture reveals something much larger. This expansion is only the beginning of what’s coming to Magic Kingdom. According to multiple insiders, the park is also planning two additional lands: a long-speculated Villains Land, and a Monsters, Inc.-themed area.

It’s a strategic move—especially with Universal’s Epic Universe opening in less than a month. Disney knows it can’t afford to sit back. The race for Orlando’s future is on, and the magic must evolve.

Why This Expansion Matters More Than You Think

On the surface, this may seem like just another themed expansion. But here’s the deeper impact:

A Shift in Tone : Replacing peaceful, nostalgic spots like Tom Sawyer Island signals a pivot toward more IP-driven, thrill-based attractions. It’s Disney aligning with guest demand and market competition.

A New Direction for Frontierland : For decades, Frontierland has represented American folklore and rustic charm. With this shift, it may become a place of storytelling evolution—melding tradition with Pixar innovation.

Fueling the Competitive Fire: With Universal’s Epic Universe poised to redefine theme park expectations, Disney is clearly reacting—not passively, but aggressively. This is a direct play to maintain dominance.

So, When Will We See This New Disney World Expansion Inside Magic Kingdom?

Construction officially began in 2025, and though Disney hasn’t released an opening date, the scale of the work suggests a multi-year project. With permits now active and trailers being installed, major movement could begin within months.

Until then, the next time you stroll past Big Thunder Mountain, listen closely. You just might hear the distant growl of Lightning McQueen’s engine—or the rumble of something much bigger on the horizon.

Because the Wild West isn’t fading away. It’s shifting gears.

Source: WDWMagic