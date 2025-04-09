Mother Harassed by Disney Cast Member About Feeding Baby

A mother recently reported a disturbing case of harassment from a Disney cast member. In the aftermath of the incident, the guest reached out to others on social media, wondering if she should report the employee’s behavior to Disneyland Resort management.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort employ tens of thousands of cast members who make the magic happen for guests. All Disney cast members undergo detailed training on not only their individual roles but also etiquette standards for interacting with guests. The overwhelming majority of Disney cast members want nothing more than to help your family have the most magical vacation ever.

Unfortunately, there will always be an exception among thousands of friendly Disney cast member faces. This week, one mother shared that she “felt harassed” by an inappropriately inquisitive Disney cast member in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

While walking through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, u/Powerful-Singer3192 was pushing a stroller while her husband wore and bottle fed their baby. The Redditor stopped to throw out a coffee cup when a Disney cast member walked over and said, “Caffeine transfers over you know.”

“I honestly did assume he meant bc of the baby,” the Disney Park guest recalled. “But I gave him the benefit of the doubt and brushed it off and replied ‘Oh okay’ as in I don’t really want to talk.”

Unfortunately, the interaction didn’t end there.

“He persisted and said ‘Are you breast feeding?’” the guest continued. “And I immediately (rubbed the wrong way and uncomfortably) said ‘No I’m not’ and just looked away from him and to my partner again, insinuating I didn’t really want to talk to him…He kept talking to me saying caffeine transfers when [you’re] breast feeding, ‘I remember when my kids were young my wife would label her breast milk AM and PM because one makes them sleepy and one wires them up…’ and kept [talking].”

Uncomfortable, the guest said “okay” and walked away. But she left the encounter shaken.

“I’m not confrontational and also this was my first trip post partum,” she wrote. “I felt uncomfortable and he kept talking about breast feeding to me (we literally were feeding him a blue similac formula bottle so you could literally see the label similac…) idk should I have reported it??? I felt bad I don’t want someone losing their job but also you shouldn’t just walk up to women and ask them weird stuff.!???”

Disney Parks fans encouraged the guest to report the cast member’s inappropriate comments.

“I do hope you let someone know so that this person can get some proper training on how he shouldn’t talk to women (or anyone really) about their bodies,” u/Cautious_Patient5651 commented. “Ever. It’s amazing what people think they can tell mothers, pregnant or not.”

“He had no right to talk to you that way, or give his opinions on things clearly none of his business,” u/lumpyscreamprincess agreed. “Definitely report him. If you don’t want him to get fired (which is very nice of you), ask that he just get proper training in how to interact with people, particularly women.”

If you have an uncomfortable interaction with a Disney cast member, you can report it to Guest Services in person at the Disney parks or via the Disneyland Resort website.

Should the guest have reported this Disney cast member? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.