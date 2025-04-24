One of America’s most controversial theme parks will let some guests in for free until July, starting in less than two weeks.

Once celebrated for its marine life shows, SeaWorld has faced sustained criticism over its use of captive marine mammals, particularly orcas. The 2013 documentary Blackfish brought widespread attention to the plight of Tilikum, a captive orca involved in the deaths of three individuals, including trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010. The film argued that the stress and confinement experienced by orcas in captivity contributed to aggressive behaviors, challenging the ethics of marine mammal performances.

While attendance took a hit in the wake of Blackfish, SeaWorld – which operates parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio in the U.S. – has pivoted in the following years, introducing more thrill rides to its parks. It remains popular with many guests, with the park operating a year-round program that allows select guests into the park for free. From May 6, the number of guests allowed into the parks fee-free will temporarily increase.

SeaWorld Offers Free Entry To Select Guests

SeaWorld has announced that it will offer free admission to U.S. military veterans and up to three guests starting May 6, 2025. The promotion coincides with Military Appreciation Month and is part of the company’s ongoing Waves of Honor program. Eligible veterans can redeem complimentary single-day tickets at participating parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio, through July 7, 2025.

The Waves of Honor program offers free admission to veterans and their families. Meanwhile, active-duty military and their guests can enjoy one-day complimentary admission at any point in the year. It’s thought that over 10 million guests have gained free admission through SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor program over the years.

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register at WavesofHonor.com by May 11 to receive a free single-day ticket for themselves and up to three dependents. All tickets must be redeemed by July 6, and participants must present a valid active military ID to enter the park.

“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts.

“We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks.”

Upcoming Events at SeaWorld

Those hoping to visit SeaWorld Orlando during this timeframe will be able to enjoy Viva La Música, a family-friendly Latin celebration featuring limited food and merchandise offerings on May 10, 11, 17, and 18.

After Viva La Música, the Central Florida theme park will also host its Summer Spectacular from May 23. This includes new animal and cirque presentations, nighttime fireworks, and – from July 5 – a series of live concerts under its Bands, Brew & BBQ event series. Meanwhile, SeaWorld San Diego kicks off its Summer Spectacular on May 24, with SeaWorld San Antonio hosting the event from May 31.

SeaWorld San Diego recently made headlines for what guests claim is a decline in food quality. An image of a chicken dish received at the theme park racked up attention on X, formerly known as Twitter, where fans noted that the chicken looked raw and was comparable to hummus. Several noted that the food standards have dropped in recent years, particularly since SeaWorld was sold by Anheuser-Busch.

The same park had previously been in hot water for failing to pay its rent during part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several restaurants were also temporarily closed after health inspections in 2024.

