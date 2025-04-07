CEO Bob Iger’s New Disney Expansion Triggers Closure to Heartbreaking NYC Memorial

A treasured part of New York City’s cultural and historical fabric is in serious jeopardy—and not because of fire or fairy tales. The New York City Fire Museum, housed in a 120-year-old firehouse on Spring Street, has been shuttered since May 2024 after suffering millions in structural damage. The cause? Construction next door to build Disney’s massive new corporate headquarters in Hudson Square.

While Disney itself isn’t named as the party responsible, the city has launched legal action against Hudson Square Realty and construction firms Skanska Inc. and Lendlease US Construction Inc., alleging their work created “excessive vibrations” that compromised the integrity of the museum’s building. The former Engine Co. 30 firehouse has served as a public museum since 1987.

A Shocking Closure During a Busy Day

The museum’s executive director, Patti Murphy, vividly remembers the day the problems became impossible to ignore. On that May morning in 2024, staff were preparing to host a children’s birthday party when chaos erupted.

“They reported loud banging, shaking walls, and a softening floor,” Murphy recalled. “They called me in a panic.”

Within hours, the decision was made to evacuate the building. It’s remained closed to the public ever since.

Nearly $6 Million in Damage, and a Financial Crisis

The extensive structural issues are estimated to cost nearly $6 million to fully address. That’s a staggering blow for a small nonprofit institution that has relied heavily on community support and public visitation for survival.

In the fiscal year 2023–2024, the museum generated just $571,000 in revenue, falling far short of its $772,000 target. The prolonged closure has left the organization in what Murphy calls a “dire position.”

“We need immediate support,” said Murphy. “We’re a very small nonprofit, and our operations are pretty much in a dire position because we’ve been closed so long.”

To make up for the revenue shortfall and ongoing uncertainty, the museum is preparing to launch a public fundraising campaign in the coming weeks.

Treasured Artifacts Trapped Inside

Although structural assessments have now deemed the building “sound,” access remains severely limited. Only a small number of staff are allowed inside at any given time, and the museum remains closed to the public while repair plans are considered.

Inside, the museum houses more than 30,000 irreplaceable artifacts, including a 1901 coal-fired steam engine, rare firefighting uniforms and equipment, and a powerful memorial to the 343 FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11.

Murphy says that even preserving the collection while the museum is closed is a complicated and expensive endeavor.

Hopes of Increased Traffic Turned Into Legal Turmoil

Originally, museum leadership hoped Disney’s new 1.2 million-square-foot headquarters, which opened in December 2024, would generate a boost in visibility and foot traffic. Instead, the project has cast a long shadow—both literally and figuratively—over the firehouse next door.

Though Disney is not named in the city’s legal action, the company has acknowledged the situation.

A Disney spokesperson told the New York Post the company has been “working with the city to address any potential damage” and added that the city’s legal filing was “part of the legal process to ensure those conversations can continue.”

What’s Next for the Museum?

For now, the Fire Museum remains closed, its fate dependent on the success of its fundraising efforts and the resolution of the city’s legal battle with the developers and construction companies involved.

A staple of SoHo for nearly 40 years, the museum has long served as a vital place of remembrance, education, and inspiration. Whether it can continue to do so remains uncertain.

Until then, the city, the museum, and its supporters wait—hoping that one of New York’s most heroic institutions doesn’t become history itself.