Bob Iger Faces Backlash From LGBTQ Community Over Controversial Comments

Disney CEO Bob Iger is usually very calculated. His messages are clear and concise, and he never does anything that would give someone outside of his inner circle an idea of what’s happening in his head.

However, Iger’s latest comments are causing a stir in the LGBTQ community, especially from someone who has long been considered an ally of that community.

Iger spoke at the World Congress of Sports conference in Nashville, giving the audience a detailed account of his time in the media and the future of ESPN in the ever-changing media landscape.

Iger said:

So much has also changed, I think mostly for the good. But I was also looking at what sports looked like in 1975, 1976. First of all, the NBA had a team called the Bullets. We know baseball had a team called the Indians, the NFL had a team called the Redskins. By the way, the NHL had a team called the Barons, I didn’t even remember that. Bruce Jenner was still Bruce Jenner, by the way.

The Olympic athlete formerly known as Bruce Jenner transitioned to become Caitlyn Marie Jenner in September 2015. Iger’s reference to “Bruce Jenner” is known as deadnaming and can be harmful to the LGBTQ community.

Deadnaming

Deadnaming is the term that refers to using a transgender person’s given name at birth that they no longer use. While there are cases where this can be done accidentally, Iger’s use of Caitlyn’s deadname appears intentional.

Using a transgender person’s deadname can be seen as invalidating their gender identity or as a hurtful reminder of their past. Using someone’s deadname can also be seen as a form of harassment. According to California State University Northridge, that type of harassment is prohibited under Title IX, which protects people from discrimination or harassment based on gender identity.

There are currently 10 states in America where it is illegal for teachers to call students by their preferred pronouns, and in some of those states, it is unlawful to call students by their chosen names. Instead, teachers must refer to students by their deadnames. Florida, where the Walt Disney World Resort is located, is one of the states that restricts the use of a student’s chosen pronouns.

With Donald Trump in office, Iger has admitted that Disney should stay out of politics despite recent efforts to insert LGBTQ characters into films and television shows. In recent months, Disney has turned to the right, including settling a defamation lawsuit with Trump.

For years, Iger was a registered Democrat and even considered a run for President. After Florida passed its Parental Rights in Education Act, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Iger spoke out against the law, echoing the sentiments of President Joe Biden. Iger said at the time:

I’m with the President on this! If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy.

However, at that time, Iger was not the CEO of The Walt Disney Company; Bob Chapek was. Despite Iger’s condemnation of the bill, Disney did and continues to donate to lawmakers who supported the law.

Iger has not clarified his comments or apologized to Caitlyn Jenner for deadnaming her. Jenner has not made any comments either.