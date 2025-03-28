Marvel’s Surprising Decision To Cut Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Explained in New Report

For a character who has spent years fighting alongside the Avengers, Spider-Man’s absence from their next battle has left fans puzzled. As Avengers: Doomsday (2026) begins production, one of the MCU’s biggest stars is nowhere to be found. But despite speculation about behind-the-scenes conflicts or multiversal chaos, Peter Parker’s exclusion has a far more straightforward explanation.

Since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has solidified himself as a cornerstone of the MCU.

His journey has spanned multiple team-ups and three solo blockbusters, culminating in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), a film that not only delivered record-breaking box office returns but also redefined the character’s trajectory. With Peter choosing to erase himself from the memories of his closest allies, his future remains uncertain—but it’s about to take a major turn.

Why Spider-Man Won’t Appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

With Spider-Man 4 set to start filming later this year, fans expected Peter Parker to play a role in the MCU’s upcoming Avengers saga. Yet when Marvel Studios released the official cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, Holland’s name was conspicuously absent.

The decision immediately sparked discussion, with some questioning why one of Marvel’s most popular heroes would be left out of such a pivotal crossover when such a long list of other heroes is set to appear. Marvel Studios has confirmed an extensive cast, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), and Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther), among the established names reprising their roles.

Meanwhile, Fantastic Four newcomers Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) are set to appear.

X-Men veterans Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), and James Marsden (Cyclops) will also return, with Channing Tatum making his return as Gambit after Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). And, of course, Robert Downey Jr. returns—not as Peter Parker’s mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man, but as the Multiverse Saga’s primary antagonist, Doctor Doom.

Plenty of fans have anticipated seeing Peter Parker’s reaction to a villain with the face of his long-lost friend. However, it seems like this won’t be happening until 2027, at least. According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, the reason is simple: the events of Spider-Man 4 will unfold at the same time as Avengers: Doomsday, effectively keeping Peter Parker out of the ensemble film.

Instead, fans will have to wait for Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) for the web-slinger’s return, mirroring the way Avengers: Endgame (2019) served as a direct follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

What to Expect in ‘Spider-Man 4’

Although Peter Parker is sitting out Avengers: Doomsday, his next solo film is shaping up to be a major turning point for the character. While Marvel remains tight-lipped on plot details, the Multiverse is expected to remain a key factor, with speculation that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could return once more as alternate versions of Spider-Man.

Adding to the intrigue, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has been cast in the film, though her role remains a mystery. Some fans believe she could be a new iteration of Zendaya’s MJ, while others suspect she may be playing the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary-Jane.

As for villains, Sneider has reported that The Chameleon will serve as the primary antagonist. In the comics, Dmitri Smerdyakov is a master of disguise, using advanced technology—and in some versions, shape-shifting abilities—to impersonate anyone.

His live-action counterpart briefly appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), portrayed by Numan Acar as a shadowy operative working with Nick Fury (or, more accurately, the Skrull Talos in disguise). While his true identity was never confirmed, fans have long speculated that he could eventually evolve into The Chameleon.

With Peter Parker having lost everyone he loves in the wake of Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell in No Way Home, the film will almost certainly have to veer in a very different direction from its predecessors.

Producer Amy Pascal previously opened up about what to expect from the film on Deadline’s Behind the Lens, where she said: “We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker, and he was gonna focus on being Spider-Man, because being Peter Parker was too hard. So that’s what the movie is about.”

Some fans speculate that Venom could appear in Spider-Man 4, which is due to hit theaters in July 2026. Meanwhile, the Kingpin’s MCU arc in Daredevil: Born Again, where he becomes mayor and targets vigilantes, may very well also play a role in the film. Given that Spider-Man is a prominent protector of New York, it would be logical to expand on his dynamic with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), even if Doctor Strange’s spell should have technically erased Murdock’s memory of Peter’s identity.

With Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday taking place concurrently, it remains to be seen how the two stories will connect—or if Peter Parker’s absence from the Avengers’ latest battle will have consequences down the line.

