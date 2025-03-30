Disney Builds New Version of Expedition Everest Roller Coaster

A new version of Walt Disney World Resort‘s iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster appeared overnight…but not at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Let us explain.

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain opened in the Asia area of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in 2006. Just months after its grand opening, the roller coaster’s advanced Yeti audio-animatronic was rendered motionless when Walt Disney Imagineers discovered its repetitive movement was cracking its base.

Nineteen years later, the Yeti remains at a standstill with a strobe light simulating movement–an effect fans have nicknamed “Disco Yeti.” Repairing the audio-animatronic and its base would require disassembling large parts of Expedition Everest, meaning Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park would have to shut down one of its most popular rides for an extended period.

Disney Legend and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park designer Joe Rohde once vowed to fix the Yeti, but he retired without fulfilling that promise. For years, fans have hoped that Walt Disney World Resort would shut down Expedition Everest for an extended refurbishment, especially after Pandora – The World of Avatar opened, drawing crowds to a different part of the park.

Unfortunately, an Expedition Everest refurbishment seems unlikely in the near future. Now that It’s Tough To Be A Bug! and parts of DinoLand U.S.A. have closed for retheme, the 19-year-old roller coaster is now one of the Disney park‘s only rides.

DINOSAUR’s closure in 2026, making way for the Tropical Americas land (Pueblo Esperanza), will make an Expedition Everest refurbishment all the more unrealistic.

Although it’s impossible to know what the far future holds for Expedition Everest, Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t totally given up on the beloved roller coaster. This year, culinary artists at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa used the Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park ride as inspiration for one of its annual chocolate egg displays. Check out this photo from See WDW on Facebook:

The impressive carved chocolate egg features Expedition Everest’s tallest drop, with tracks falling out of the front after being damaged by a shadowy Yeti figure inside. It also references signs and flags near the roller coaster in Asia.

According to a small card nearby, this chocolate egg was created by culinary cast member Mary Rose.

Each year, culinary cast members throughout Walt Disney World Resort create magical, awe-inspiring Easter egg displays for Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, and Disney’s Beach Club Resort. Check out Walt Disney World Resort’s official foodie guide to Easter here!

Have you checked out Walt Disney World Resort’s 2025 Easter egg displays yet? Share your favorites with Inside the Magic in the comments!