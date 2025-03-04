Dolly Parton Announces Tragic Death of Her Husband

For almost sixty years, country fans have been in love with Dolly Parton. The talented and outspoken songstress was born and raised in Tennessee and moved to Nashville just one day after graduating from high school. It didn’t take long for Ms. Parton to make a name for herself, releasing her first hit single after living in Nashville for just two years.

But Nashville wasn’t just the place where Dolly launched her career; it is also where she met the love of her life — her longtime husband, Carl Dean. The couple met at a laundromat shortly after Ms. Parton moved to Nashville, and married two years later.

Sadly, we have learned that Ms. Parton’s longtime love has died at the age of 82.

On Monday, March 3, Mr. Dean’s death was announced on Dolly’s official Instagram page.

Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3 in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie. “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.” The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Over the years, the couple kept their personal relationship out of the spotlight. They rarely appeared on the red carpet together, or at any public event. However, Ms. Parton always made it clear that she knew just how much he loved her. She said that it was his love that helped her keep going and inspired her immense success.

In 2016, the couple was still very much in love and renewed their vows in a small, private ceremony. And while they never had children, they both raised some of Dolly’s younger siblings. They also deeply loved the children of their family and friends. Ms. Parton revealed that they were so close to those children that they were referred to as “Uncle Peepaw” and “Aunt Granny”.

At this time, Mr. Dean’s cause of death has not been revealed. We do not know if the family will publicly share his cause of death or if an autopsy will be performed.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Dolly Parton, her family, loved ones, and all of those who loved Carl Dean. We wish them strength during this tragic time.