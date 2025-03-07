Disney Stock Price Reaches New 2025 Low Amid Trump’s Tariff Threats

Disney is suffering on Wall Street.

The Walt Disney Company’s stock price has hit a record low for 2025, falling to $103.90. This is not only the lowest the company has seen in the new year but also marks the lowest point since November 2024, a year that also proved to be quite shaky.

Disney stock reached an impressive $122 last March, a number it hadn’t seen since April 2022, though it fell hard as the year continued. Late summer and early fall were especially rough for Disney, with the company’s stock price falling and staying under the $90 mark for multiple days.

Disney has been on a slow but positive path since then but is now facing the lowest numbers it’s seen since 2025 began. While leadership changes and theme park shake-ups have likely been inspired by fear and encouragement toward stakeholders, Disney, like hundreds of other companies, is most likely falling victim to President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals, which have had widespread effects on the entire U.S. economy.

It’s unknown what the rest of 2025 and beyond will look like, though it’s clear that companies are feeling the effects of the unprecedented levels of change in government.

This year marks a big one for The Walt Disney Company, with massive new projects to take shape, both at the theaters and inside its theme parks. Disney’s movie release calendar for 2025 includes three separate Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, with Captain America: Brave New World dropping on Valentine’s Day to mixed critical and commercial reception.

Later in March, Disney will be releasing its highly anticipated yet incredibly controversial live-action Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler.

At the theme parks, Disney will be using 2025 as a year of change, with multiple new rides, attractions, and other projects set to take shape this year. The Magic Kingdom is seeing some of the biggest changes, with the park’s manmade waterways to be paved over to make way for a new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Pixar will also be invading Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with Disney announcing last year that a new Monsters Inc.-inspired land will be built where Muppets Courtyard currently resides.

