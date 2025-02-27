Woman’s Disney Vacation Derailed After Being Struck in the Head in Mystery Event

A family’s vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, was derailed after a mystery flying object struck one member in the head.

Traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort looks different for many guests. From locals using their Annual Passes to international visitors embarking on multi-hour flights for one-in-a-lifetime trips, every vacation comes with its own challenges. However, for one family heading out to the Central Florida resort, the unexpected happened.

On February 18, 2025, Chynna Higgins from Massachusetts was traveling down the Florida Turnpike with her partner and children on the way to the Walt Disney World Resort, Click Orlando reports. While taking in the sunrise, Higgins was struck by a flying object.

“Next thing I know, I hear a bang and it doesn’t register that I’ve been like hit,” Higgins told the outlet. “And the pain kicks in, and I grab my kids’ father, and I hold onto him. I was like, ‘I think I just got hit by a rock.’”

After pulling off the road and calling 911, Higgins discovered a hole in her vehicle’s windshield, her head bleeding, and a Milwaukee battery on her lap. Higgins recounted how her kids were freaking out and that she was trying to calm them down while emergency services attended the scene.

“The injury required 11 stitches,” Click Orlando said. “Despite a visit to the hospital and a steep bill to have her car towed, Higgins and the family still went to Disney as planned.”

Higgins admitted that she thought she must’ve scared some of the kids at Disney World due to her facial injuries, and was told by doctors not to ride any attractions, presumably in case of causing any additional injury.

