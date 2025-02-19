UPDATE: Universal Opens First New U.S. Location in 34 Years—Tickets Sell Out Instantly

Universal has set the horror community abuzz by releasing a brand-new hype video showcasing never-before-seen concept art for Universal Horror Unleashed, a year-round horror experience set to open in Las Vegas on August 14.

Alongside the video, Universal officially announced that tickets are now on sale for what promises to be a game-changing addition to Sin City’s entertainment scene.

But read through it until the end, as a significant date has already sold out! Let’s dive in.

A First Look at the Universal Horror-Filled Warehouse

The newly released concept art paints an eerie picture of what guests can expect when they step inside the 110,000-square-foot horror attraction, located in Las Vegas’ AREA15.

The exterior of Universal Horror Unleashed resembles an abandoned warehouse, illuminated by ominous red lighting peeking through the windows. Guests will enter through a massive, looming door, setting the stage for an experience dripping with suspense and terror.

In the video, show producer Sean Chung provides a chilling premise: Universal Horror Unleashed takes place inside a warehouse filled with ancient, cursed artifacts. The concept art reflects this vision, showcasing rooms packed with aged crates, film reels labeled “Caution,” and barrels hinting at dangerous secrets lurking within.

One particularly haunting image reveals a scareactor lunging at guests with a menacing blade, while another piece of artwork showcases towering shelves crammed with eerie dolls. The atmosphere screams classic horror while embracing a fresh, immersive approach to year-round scares.

Jack the Clown Returns with His Own Sinister Alley

Perhaps the most exciting revelation is the return of one of Universal’s most beloved horror icons—Jack the Clown. A new piece of artwork depicts Jack performing on a small stage, backed by a giant, sinister portrait of himself. Below, guests dine and drink amidst glowing jack-o’-lanterns and mysterious crates, all contributing to the carnival-meets-nightmare aesthetic.

This setting, rumored to be called Jack’s Alley, appears to be a themed restaurant featuring live entertainment starring Jack and his band of horrifying misfits. The hype video also includes live-action footage of Jack in a similar alleyway, likely teasing what guests can expect from this twisted dining experience.

Horror fans will also have plenty of opportunities to sip on fearsome libations. The latest concept art includes a bar backed by an elaborate, steampunk-like contraption, while another setting appears to be a subway-station-turned-bar, featuring brick archways and massive gears.

Additional glimpses into the attraction reveal gothic castle-like interiors, candlelit tables, and monstrous figures looming over guests from the shadows. A particularly spine-chilling video clip shows a scareactor reaching out from a high window, framed by angelic statues—an image straight out of a nightmare.

Four Year-Round Universal Haunted Houses Confirmed

As if the setting itself weren’t enough to excite horror lovers, Universal has confirmed the four haunted houses guests will brave inside Universal Horror Unleashed:

Universal Monsters – A classic horror experience featuring legendary creatures from Universal’s vault.

– A classic horror experience featuring legendary creatures from Universal’s vault. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Leatherface’s domain promises gruesome terror at every turn.

– Leatherface’s domain promises gruesome terror at every turn. Scarecrow: The Reaping – A fan-favorite Halloween Horror Nights house returns with its chilling rural horror.

– A fan-favorite Halloween Horror Nights house returns with its chilling rural horror. Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer – Inspired by the latest installment in The Exorcist franchise, this house will bring demonic terror to life.

Grand Opening Unlimited Access Sells Out

With anticipation at an all-time high, Universal has officially sold out of Unlimited Access tickets for the grand opening on August 14. Fans eager to be among the first to experience Universal Horror Unleashed rushed to secure their spots, proving that this Las Vegas horror venture is already in high demand.

For those still looking to visit, tickets remain available in three tiers:

General Admission Ticket (One-Time Access Per House): Starting at $69

Starting at $69 General Admission Ticket (One-Time Access) – Nevada Resident: Starting at $59

Starting at $59 General Admission Ticket (Unlimited Access): Starting at $99 (except for the sold-out opening day)

With its grand opening set for August, Universal Horror Unleashed is shaping up to be a must-visit attraction for horror lovers, thrill-seekers, and fans of immersive entertainment. Blending original storytelling, iconic characters, and state-of-the-art scare tactics, this experience will undoubtedly become a staple in Las Vegas’ growing lineup of themed entertainment.

Are you excited for this year-round Universal Halloween Horror Nights event in Las Vegas, Nevada? Sound off in the comments below!