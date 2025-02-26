Toddler Pulls Minnie Mouse to the Ground, Character Collapses Onto Guests

A viral video of Minnie Mouse collapsing onto a child at Disneyland Resort has sparked debate among Disney Parks fans. In the short video, the child grabbed the Disney character’s nose, pulling her to the ground. The child’s parents yelled at the performer instead of preventing the incident or apologizing in the aftermath.

Disney character performers work two types of roles: “face” and “fur.” Face characters (like Cinderella or Peter Pan) must match the physical appearance of their character counterparts and communicate verbally with guests. Fur characters (think Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck) need only match their character’s height and learn to emote non-verbally.

While both types of characters receive occasional harassment from guests, fur characters wear heavy, overbearing costumes and “heads,” making their risk of injury much higher. One wrong move or pull can cause serious injury.

Last week, TikTok user @randisol shared this video of Minnie Mouse falling on a young child after he pulled on her nose. Minnie Mouse tried to remove the child’s hands from her face but unfortunately lost her balance. Her character attendant quickly helped her stand back up and walk away from the child and his parents, who were yelling at her.

“Minnie was definitely over it after this kid grabbed her nose and she fell over,” the TikToker wrote. “I hope she wasn’t injured! Poor Minnie.”

The video went viral, amassing over 3.3 million views and sparking debate among Disney Parks fans. Most blamed the child’s parents for letting him pull on Minnie Mouse’s nose without correcting his behavior.

“Kid grabbed her nose and she stumbled over trying to keep her cover,” @aejax wrote. “And they’re mad at [Minnie]?! What, teach your kids boundaries and respect of personal space.”

“Sooo entitled!” @tymelb agreed. “‘What was that’ your child woman.”

“Not a single i’m sorry or are you okay???” @pr1vpr1ncess asked. “Yall need to do better.”

Other Disney Parks fans blamed Minnie Mouse’s character attendant for not intervening sooner.

“Why is her character attendant not telling the child to not grab?” @meepsken wrote. “Poor [cast member].”

“This! She didn’t react AT ALL!” @lifeaspriscilla replied. “I work as character attendant at another park and no, they will be hearing from me! That is not ok!”

Still, a few commenters blamed Minnie Mouse.

“If you seen correctly she fell after she grabbed and pushed his hands away so it was her fault,” @sharkking232 argued.

“It looked like Minnie tripped over something tho..not that the child did anything,” said @rainaoliver.

Whether Minnie Mouse was injured in this incident is unclear.

When interacting with Disney characters, always wait for consent before touching their costumes. One wrong pull or missed step can cause serious injury to both character performers and guests.

Were the parents in the wrong in this situation? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.