Oh Boy: Mickey Mouse Pegged as Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance this past Sunday sparked plenty of conversation—and not all of it was positive.

While some fans praised his high-energy set, others were left unimpressed, particularly with the inclusion of his diss track “Not Like Us,” which took direct shots at Drake. With the controversy surrounding the performance, some NFL fans have started throwing out their own suggestions for future halftime shows.

🏈 @Eagles star @JalenHurts and his team just won the #SuperBowl! What is he going to do next? You guessed it – celebrate at #WaltDisneyWorld! #SBLIX 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xtvSvKVzP3 — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 10, 2025

One suggestion that has gained unexpected traction? Mickey Mouse himself, performing Fantasmic! on the biggest stage in sports. Yes, you read that right. The beloved Disney nighttime spectacular has entered the conversation as a potential Super Bowl halftime act, and honestly, it’s not the worst idea.

Fantasmic! at the Super Bowl—A Wild but Genius Idea

For those unfamiliar, Fantasmic! is a long-running nighttime show at Disney’s theme parks that brings together classic Disney characters, music, fireworks, water projections, and even a massive fire-breathing dragon.

The show, which follows Mickey as he battles classic Disney villains in a dreamlike sequence, is one of the most beloved live productions at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Imagine it: The lights in the stadium dim, the famous Fantasmic! overture begins, and suddenly, Mickey Mouse appears atop a massive structure, conducting the music with projections and fireworks. Before you know it, the entire stadium is caught in a whirlwind of nostalgia, magic, and pure Disney spectacle.

And let’s be real—it would probably go over better than some past halftime shows.

Fans Are All In on the Mickey Mouse Halftime Takeover

The idea of Mickey Mouse taking over the Super Bowl might sound absurd, but a surprising number of Disney fans are actually on board. Social media has been buzzing with comments supporting the idea. One fan claimed that Mickey Mouse doing Fantasmic! at the Super Bowl would outdo literally every halftime show in history.

Another pointed out that the crowd would absolutely lose their minds if Maleficent transformed into a dragon mid-performance. Some have even joked that Mickey Mouse’s “Imagination” solo would hit harder than anything the Super Bowl has seen in years.

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Sure, the NFL is unlikely to ever go in this direction, but could you imagine the crowd reaction? And don’t even get me started on what Disney would do with the marketing opportunities.

Mickey Mouse Has Been on the Super Bowl Stage Before

As wild as it sounds, Mickey Mouse actually does have Super Bowl halftime experience, appearing in several of the Disney-produced halftime shows. He’s appeared in multiple Super Bowl halftime shows, beginning in 1977. The most notable came back in 1991, during Super Bowl XXV. The halftime show was produced by Disney and featured performances by New Kids on the Block, Disney characters, and approximately 2,000 local children. The show included songs like “”it’s a small world” and “Step by Step,” blending pop music with classic Disney themes.

Would It Be Better Than Past Halftime Shows?

Look, we’ve had some incredible Super Bowl halftime performances over the years—Prince in 2007 and Michael Jackson in 1993 will always be at the top. But let’s not forget, we’ve also had some forgettable and downright bizarre shows.

A Fantasmic! halftime show wouldn’t just be entertaining—it would be a visual masterpiece. Fireworks, beloved Disney music, and a storyline that makes sense? It’s almost too good.

So… Who Says No?

Obviously, the odds of Mickey Mouse making a Super Bowl halftime appearance are slim to none. But the fact that fans are even entertaining the idea proves that people are craving something different—something big, theatrical, and undeniably fun.

After all, if the NFL can bring in Rihanna one year and Kendrick Lamar the next, why not take a chance on the world’s most famous mouse?