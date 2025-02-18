UPDATE: Embattled Florida Theme Park Confirms Future After Financial Restructuring

UPDATE: The Dolphin Company has since shared a statement with Inside the Magic clarifying that Controladora Dolphin SA de CV, a company of The Dolphin Company group, has filed to restructure its financial liabilities under the protection and supervision of a Mexican court specialized in financial debt restructure process.

It has stated that this is not a bankruptcy filing, contrary to initial reports, and is instead “a mechanism provided by Mexican laws to facilitate an agreement with the main creditors, protecting the interests of other suppliers.” The Dolphin Company added, “Our goal is to reaffirm the foundations of this great company and prepare it for what will be its best years. Because the best is yet to come.”

The original story written before this update continues below.

The fate of one embattled Florida theme park is seeming increasingly unclear.

Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort have all found themselves embroiled in controversy at one point or another, but the past year has arguably seen Miami Seaquarium establish itself as Florida’s most divisive theme park.

The oceanarium has been embroiled in significant legal disputes primarily concerning animal welfare and disputes over its lease.

In March 2024, Miami-Dade County issued a lease termination notice to The Dolphin Company, the Seaquarium’s operator, citing a “long and troubling history of violations” related to animal care. This action followed multiple U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports highlighting inadequate veterinary care and facility shortcomings.

The county’s notice demanded that The Dolphin Company vacate the property by April 21, 2024, well ahead of the original lease expiration in 2044.

In response, The Dolphin Company (which did not vacate) filed a federal lawsuit against Miami-Dade County, alleging unfair targeting, restrictive zoning hindering the facility’s growth, and breach of the lease agreement. The legal battle intensified when, in June 2024, the county initiated formal eviction proceedings.

However, by October 2024, a county judge denied the immediate eviction request, directing both parties to mediation.

As of February 2025, the dispute remains unresolved, although in December there were reports of federal inspectors visiting the facility after whistleblowers alleged that its head veterinarian had left for another facility, leaving just one vet who was reportedly unlicensed to practice in the United States.

Whistleblowers also alleged that the Florida theme park had gone over a month without paying staff and was struggling to afford food and maintain operations. County officials attempted an unannounced visit to the Virginia Key facility but were denied entry.

That same day, federal inspectors arrived, along with Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials, who served notice that the park’s water service would be suspended within seven days if payment wasn’t made.

Two months later, reports have emerged that Dolphin Discovery Group – one of The Dolphin Company’s brands – has filed for debt restructuring.

Dolphin Discovery Group offers experiences swimming with dolphins at the Miami Seaquarium and other locations throughout Florida and Mexico. As per Reportur, it has liabilities of over $200 million.

For now, it’s unclear how, if at all, the filing will affect The Dolphin Company’s theme parks. Miami Seaquarium remains open to guests with hours currently listed through March 31, 2025, on its website.

The park said farewell to its most famous resident – Tokitae the orca, AKA Lolita – in 2023, shortly after announcing plans to free the killer whale back into a sea pen in the Salish Sea. It was later reported that her water had not received chlorine disinfection in the month prior to her death, which followed decades of living in what was known as “The Whale Bowl.”

The Dolphin Company did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Have you ever visited Miami Seaquarium?