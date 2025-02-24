Disneyland Sends Mass Alert to Guests, Refusing Ticket Purchases

As of Monday, February 24, another tier of the Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass program is unavailable for purchase. Tiers have slowly sold out since Disneyland Resort reopened Magic Key Pass sales on January 22, 2025.

The Magic Key Pass program replaced Disneyland Resort’s Annual Pass program in 2021. It originally contained four tiers: the Dream Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key. After Dream Key holders successfully pursued a Class Action lawsuit against Disneyland Resort for misleading customers about block-out dates, the Southern California Disney park replaced the Dream Key with the Inspire Key.

The lawsuit alleged that Disneyland Resort claimed the Dream Key, the highest Magic Key Pass tier, had no block-out dates. However, Disneyland Resort reserved set amounts of Disney Park Pass reservations for Magic Key Pass holders and regular ticket holders.

Sometimes, Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park reservations would still be available for single or multi-day ticket holders but sold out for Magic Key Pass holders. The lawsuit argued that Disneyland Resort used this loophole to effectively block out Dream Key holders from the Disney parks.

In 2023, Disneyland Resort settled the lawsuit but denied any wrongdoing. Last summer, Disneyland Resort paid $9.5 million in settlements to eligible Dream Key holders. The new highest tier of Magic Key Pass, the Inspire Key, has block-out dates–there is no longer a Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass without block-out dates.

Since 2021, Disneyland Resort has periodically closed and reopened Magic Key Pass sales with a limited number of Annual Passes available. While the first few rounds sold out almost immediately, more recent sale periods have lasted weeks until every tier sold out. The most recent window began on January 22.

On Monday, the middle-tier Magic Key Pass, the Believe Key, officially sold out. It’s still available for renewal for current Magic Key Pass holders and costs $1,374. It includes:

Reservation-based, Park Hopper Admission Most Days of the Year

Enjoy reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks most days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions. 50% Off Parking

A discount of 50% off standard theme park parking is included with this pass at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates. 10% Off Select Diningϯ

Save up to 10% off at select dining locations. 10% Off Select Merchandiseϯ

Get up to 10% off at select shopping locations. Unlimited Disney PhotoPass Downloads

Believe Key holders can delight in unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos linked to their MyDisney account. 25% Off Lightning Lane Multi Pass

Take 25% off the purchase of a Lightning Lane Multi Pass on days when you use your Magic Key pass for park admission.

The highest-tier Magic Key Pass, the Inspire Key, sold out earlier this month. The Believe Key, Inspire Key, and Imagine Key (the cheapest Magic Key Pass available only to Southern California residents) are currently available for renewal only.

As of February 24, the Enchant Key is the only Magic Key Pass available for purchase. It costs $974 and is the cheapest Magic Key available to non-Southern California residents. It includes:

Reservation-based, Park Hopper Admission Select Days of the Year

Enjoy reservation-based admission to one or both theme parks select days of the year, subject to availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes, applicable pass blockout dates and the Magic Key Terms and Conditions. 25% Off Parking at Toy Story Parking Area

A discount of 25% off standard theme park parking is included with this pass at the Toy Story Parking Area, excluding blockout dates. 10% Off Select Dining

Get up to 10% off at select dining locations. 10% Off Select Merchandise

Save up to 10% off at select shopping locations. 25% Off Lightning Lane Multi Pass

Take 25% off the purchase of a Lightning Lane Multi Pass on days when you use your Magic Key pass for park admission.

