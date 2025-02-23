Woman Recovering After Getting “Jumped” at Disneyland California

A Disneyland Resort guest amassed attention on TikTok after sharing her brutal post-Disney exhaustion, joking that she felt like she had been “jumped” after a family vacation at The Happiest Place on Earth. Many Disney Parks fans quickly agreed that surviving a day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park can feel like a full-body workout.

Disneyland Visitor Says California Parks Left Her Feeling “Jumped”

Every Disney Parks fan knows that a trip to Disneyland Resort is equal parts magic and marathon. Between early wake-ups, hours of walking, long wait times, and packed entertainment schedules, it’s easy to leave feeling completely drained.

For TikTok user @keesha4rank, the post-Disney burnout hit especially hard. She shared her experience in a video titled “The morning after Disneyland.”

“We just got back from Disneyland last night, at like 1:00 in the morning, and I feel like I got my ass jumped,” the TikToker said. “From my head to my toes, I feel like I got my ass beat.”

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting older or how much walking…I don’t know…but I am tired,” she continued. “I’m about to book a full body massage.”

The “Disneyland Hangover” Is All Too Real

Despite the dramatic phrasing, Disney Parks fans knew exactly what this guest meant. TikTok users flooded the comments to share their own stories of post-Disney fatigue, with many calling it the dreaded “Disneyland Hangover.”

“That Disneyland hangover is real,” @mrsmedieval joked.

“Wait LITERALLY I thought I was crazy,” said @lexy.mmj. “…I went last Saturday and then I felt like I had a gnarly hangover on Sunday it was so weird.”

Others said they’ve learned their limits, opting for shorter visits.

“Whew, as a passholder I do a full day once a year,” @la_wallala wrote. “Any other day I’m there ONLY 4 to 5 hours. My 42-year-old bones don’t function like they used to.”

The Secret to Surviving Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

While some Disney Parks fans accept the pain as part of the magic, others shared their best tips for surviving a Disneyland Resort trip without feeling “jumped” the next day.

“I go multiple times a year, it’s all about the shoes you wear and staying hydrated,” said @510_nikki. “I do nothing less of 20k steps a day never have a problem in my Air Max 90’s, Air Huaraches, New Balance 997R.”

Several guests swear by specific brands of shoes, saying they make all the difference.

“Try OnClouds!!!” suggested @la_yellz. “I swear by them! I did a full day at Disney, the next at Universal, and the third back at Disney. I was not sore!”

Is Disneyland Fatigue Worth It?

Despite the sore feet, aching legs, and exhaustion, Disney Parks fans agree—a long day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park is always worth it.

Even though @keesha4rank said she felt like she got “jumped,” she still ended her video by sharing her favorite moments from the trip. Because no matter how tiring a Disney day is, the magical memories last forever.

