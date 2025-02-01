Disney Heads to Fox News to Pitch Conservatives on Coming Back to Disney Parks

Disney fans will agree that the company has some long-term problems with its parks that it is desperately working to fix in 2025. In doing so, Disney is shutting down large portions of Disney World Parks to make way for its new attractions, which will open in 2026 and beyond.

However, those closures will only exacerbate one of Disney World’s biggest issues in 2024: low attendance. With very few new rides and attractions coming to the parks in 2025 and Epic Universe opening down the road in May, Disney World expects even lower attendance this year.

Disney also has a secondary problem that it needs to address in 2025 and beyond: conservatives in America don’t trust the company anymore. During its feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he accused the company of “grooming” and sexualizing” children, and that false narrative has stuck to the company in some conservative circles.

The moniker “woke” has stuck with The Walt Disney Company and its theme parks, and with many Disney stars making comments about conservatives, it has become difficult for Disney to break through to them.

However, Disney seemed to have a plan to solve both of these issues in one fell swoop. Travel expert Genevieve Shaw Brown went on Fox Business News to shill for Disney World and Disneyland to try and convince conservative America that spending money at Disney was worth it for them.

Shaw Brown used the National Plan for Vacation Day to show that Disney was the place to be. She spent most of her time on Fox Business talking about upcoming events at Disneyland, but when it came time to discuss Walt Disney World, she could only muster, “there is always something going on.”

Shaw Brown also said that she considered Disney World to have “great value;” however, she did not address the pricing issues faced by some guests at the parks.

She said:

You’re never going to regret the trip. No vacation has to be perfect. It just has to be time away with your friends or your family, people you love or even by yourself, to just recharge and remember who you are outside of your work.

Shaw Brown did not address some of the issues conservatives have with Disney. However, she was able to portray the parks in a positive light.

Will it help Disney’s image with conservatives or increase the number of people in the parks this year? We shall see.