Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Actor Updates Fans After Devastating Health Revelation

In 1977, George Lucas took audiences to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The film introduced viewers to never-before-seen things like Wookies, lightsabers, the Millennium Falcon, and so much more. The Star Wars franchise changed what it meant to be a science-fiction movie, and its characters—like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Darth Vader—became part of film history.

In 1999, Lucasfilm took a bold step to expand the Star Wars universe with the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. This film marked the beginning of a new trilogy exploring the backstories of some of the franchise’s most iconic characters. Fans got to meet younger versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, Emperor Palpatine (Darth Sidious), and Yoda.

Unfortunately, the prequel trilogy didn’t receive the same acclaim as the original films and has often been the subject of jokes within the Star Wars fandom.

In the prequel films, audiences were also introduced to a young Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi who would become one of the most powerful and feared villains in the galaxy, Darth Vader. Anakin was most famously played by Hayden Christiansen, however, the younger version of Anakin was played by actor Jake Lloyd.

Starring in the Star Wars franchise appeared to be Lloyd’s big break. However, the last time Lloyd acted was in 2002, when he reprised his role as Anakin for Star Wars: Racer Revenge, a video game.

The actor had not been heard from for years, and in March 2024, his mother revealed some truly heartbreaking news. She announced that, for years, her son had been battling schizophrenia.

In an interview with TODAY, Lisa Lloyd said that she first noticed that her son was struggling when he was in high school. He began talking about different “realities” and said that he would see “black eyes” while walking down the street. It took years before he finally revealed to her that he had also been hearing voices.

It’s been nearly one year since Ms. Lloyd revealed the tragic information about her son, but we now have happier news to share.

Lloyd recently completed an 18-month stay at an in-patient mental health facility in Southern California. After he left the facility, he spoke to journalist Clayton Sandell and said that he was feeling “pretty good.”

“Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end,” Jake tells me. “I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone’s been very supportive.” “I don’t have the time for feeling volatile,” Jake says. “It is very much a cushion.”

Mr. Lloyd also wants fans to know just how much their support has meant to him. Star Wars fans are incredibly passionate and dedicated, and that has really helped Mr. Lloyd in his healing journey.

“The experience I’ve had with the fans is immediately therapeutic,” he says. “Right now, it’s still therapeutic. It’s helpful for people and healthy. It isn’t something I’d shy away from.” Jake says he wants fans to know he feels their support. “I really do appreciate the time that’s been taken on us,” says Jake. “I’m very appreciative.”

During the interview, his mother also revealed that it took her son so long to accept his diagnosis because he was also suffering from anosognosia. Anosognosia is a neurological condition that causes the person to be unconsciously in denial about their condition. That caused her son to not understand why it was important for him to continuously take his medication.

Thankfully, he is on the path to a much healthier and fulfilling life. And, while he doesn’t actively watch the Star Wars movies right now, he does look forward to watching them and celebrating May the Fourth with his mom.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please know that there is help available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a hotline that is available 24/7. Those needed help are encouraged to call 1-800-662-HELP.