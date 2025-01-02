Question Over Future of Pirates of the Caribbean Location at Disney World After Indefinite Closure

There’s some confusion right now about the future of one Pirates of the Caribbean location at Disney World.

Pirates of the Caribbean has long been a key part of the Disney experience, with all but one Disney resort (Hong Kong Disneyland) boasting some kind of iteration of the OG boat ride at Disneyland Park.

So popular is the ride that, of course, it inspired a film franchise starring Johnny Depp.

Years after the release of what seemed like the franchise’s final film (and a series of legal controversies involving Depp and his ex-wife and former co-star, Amber Heard), some fans are still clamoring for the actor’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow – something which doesn’t feel quite as impossible as it once did, if recent rumors are anything to go by.

In the meantime, Disney is riding fans over (pun intended) with a new Pirates of the Caribbean addition to Magic Kingdom Park. As was confirmed by Walt Disney Imagineering, “A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park. Imagineers are in the design process now—more details to come in the future!”

An additional announcement later in the year confirmed that “this brand-new experience will extend the classic story and offer a welcoming haven for all pirate-kind, big and small. The tavern will invite bandits and buccaneers-to-be from every corner of the seven seas to raise a toast to the pirate life.” It will also seemingly reside in the space once occupied by the Pirates League.

A Current Lack of Pirates of the Caribbean Locations

Until that day comes, however, Walt Disney World Resort parkgoers must make do with the current locations themed to the franchise. This includes the classic ride of the same name – and, theoretically, the quick-service restaurant Tortuga Tavern.

The restaurant usually operates seasonally. Earlier this week, its website displayed operating hours for Tortuga Tavern starting Wednesday, January 1, 2025. However, the restaurant did not open as planned.

We now have a further update on the venue’s reopening date – which is that, well, it doesn’t have one. Tortuga Tavern’s page on the Disney World website has been updated and shows it as closed through at least March 3, 2025, which is as far as the Walt Disney World Resort calendar goes right now.

Tortuga Tavern has been closed even longer than usual, last offering food in June 2024. From August to November 2024, it was renamed Tortuga Treasures and served as the makeshift gift shop for Pirates of the Caribbean while the actual store, Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar, was temporarily closed. Captain Jack Sparrow also moved into the space for some time in 2024.

Now, the question is when (or if) the restaurant will actually return. Tortuga Tavern was previously subjected to rumors of a permanent closure in 2024. Considering the relatively sad state of quick-service restaurants at Magic Kingdom right now (in our opinion, at least), here’s hoping it pulls off a surprise return ASAP.

Are you a fan of Tortuga Tavern?