Mickey Mouse Character Replaced by Monkey–Here’s What We Know

Did you know that a real monkey once played a version of Mickey Mouse in a live-action film?

Mickey Mouse is best known as the icon of The Walt Disney Company, one of the first original creations of Walt Disney. Last January, the megacorporation’s repeated attempts at extending the animated character’s copyright finally failed, and early versions of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends entered the public domain.

This included the beloved rodent’s first appearance in Steamboat Willie (1928). With each passing year, more versions will lose copyright protections–this year, they included the first speaking version of Mickey Mouse, The Karnival Kid (1929).

Decades before Mickey Mouse entered the public domain, other entertainment companies still tried to capitalize on the character’s success. In 1934, MGM Studios included an unnamed but familiar mouse in its production of Babes in Toyland, an adaptation of a 1903 opera.

Originally, RKO Pictures wanted to produce an animated adaptation of the opera with Disney–but the budget was too high. Producer Hal Roach purchased the rights and collaborated with MGM Studios to create the live-action version we know today.

The world of “Toyland” is inhabited by classic nursery rhyme characters, like Little Bo Peep, Mother Goose, and the Three Little Pigs. One of the characters, the Cat that Plays the Fiddle, has an all-too-familiar companion in a recognizable outfit. But this Mickey was no mouse–instead, the character was played by a monkey in a tight-fitting costume.

The story begins with the Cat (played by a human man) playing his fiddle until not-Mickey Mouse falls asleep. The pair spend the film causing mischief together until the final scene when the Mouse drops bombs on a goblin army attacking Toyland.

Instagram user @rmsthornton recently shared some clips from the film, although they incorrectly noted that The Walt Disney Company “loaned” Mickey Mouse to MGM Studios (there was no known partnership for Babes in Toyland). However, the Instagram user correctly observed that “this is why Disney is so protective of its IP.”

*Editor’s Note: ‘Babes in Toyland’ was filmed decades before studios adhered to animal rights policies. The video below includes content that some viewers may find disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. M. S. Thornton (@rmsthornton)

Do you have a favorite piece of Disney trivia? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!