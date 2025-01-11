Man Beaten to Death at Disney World Area Hotel

There are times when traveling to Disney World that the magic makes you forget about the outside world. Then, there are times when even the magic of Walt Disney World can keep out the disturbing violence of the real world.

This week, that violence broke through the vacation magic in a horribly violent way. On Wednesday night, 25-year-old Piero Estefano But Castillo was arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly beating a man to death with a fire extinguisher at a local hotel.

The incident took place at a Quality Inn in Kissimmee, just south of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The victim was 55-year-old Robert Krusinowski, who lived and sometimes worked at the hotel.

According to the police report, Castillo was staying at the hotel and checking out earlier that morning. The hotel staff told him he could not extend his stay.

Castillo returned to the hotel, and witnesses told police that he was breaking property and smashing hotel room windows before beating Krusinowski. Surveillance video shows Castillo dragging Krusinowski through a breezeway at the hotel, but the video does not show the start of the altercation.

When police arrived at the scene, Castillo was seen beating Krusinowski with a fire extinguisher. Paramedics attempted to revive Krusinowski, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

By the time news crews arrived on the scene, all evidence of the brutal murder that took place at the hotel. Most of the tourists at the hotel had not idea of the violence that just occurred there.

Doug Smartnick, who was staying at a nearby hotel, told WESH2 Orlando:

This is mainly tourist people down here; friendly atmosphere. I’ve been coming down here for 40 years; timeshare owner never had any problem with anybody down here.

Castillo is facing first-degree murder charges. He is due in court on Saturday to enter a plea.

This incident is just a reminder that even at Disney World, the violence of the real world can break through.