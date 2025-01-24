Florida Warning: “Very Violent” Virus Outbreaks, Disney World Guests Must Exert Caution

Doctors have warned of surging flu and COVID-19 cases in Central Florida, with ongoing outbreaks reportedly causing “very violent” symptoms that have the potential to impact Walt Disney World Resort visitors.

Five years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort and other theme parks have dropped the majority of restrictions. The likes of social distancing and masks are a distant memory at most destinations, with capacity also (for the most part) returning to near-normal numbers.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still some level of risk.

Viruses Spread “Very Violent” Symptoms in Florida

This flu season has been harsh nationwide, with 43 states seeing high or very high levels of flu, as per the CDC. In Central Florida, doctors have reported a concerning wave of infections of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, with a significant number of patients sent to urgent care or the ER as people struggle to shake off their symptoms.

“It’s creating some very violent symptoms,” Dr. Michael Sparks of SparksMD Family Medicine told Fox 35 as cases rise in over 30 counties. “We’re having a lot of patients who are struggling to kind of shake it, if you will, and even some requiring emergency visits for pneumonia or secondary bacterial infections, as well.”

Visits to Central Florida emergency departments have reportedly increased by 4% this January compared to usual.

Earlier this month, warnings were issued that cases of norovirus—a highly contagious stomach bug—were also increasing. Numbers tend to surge during colder months when guests gather indoors. Notably, Florida is in the midst of a harsh cold snap, with some areas (Orlando not included) experiencing snowfall this week.

Warnings for Disney World Guests

Of course, thanks to the likes of Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, Central Florida has a very tourist-dense population (as one Reddit user put it, it’s an “international buffet of germs”). That means some level of caution is advisable when visiting crowded attractions to minimize the risk of spreading or catching disease.

Walt Disney World Resort guests have complained about the increased likelihood of falling sick during their vacations in recent months. As one Reddit user noted in late 2024, “Is it just me or is it literally impossible to not get sick here anymore?” They added, “Been here 4 times in the past couple of years now. And every single time… basically immediately… I get the worst illness you can imagine.”

Doctors have advised receiving the flu shot. While this may not totally prevent illness – after all, there are hundreds of flu strains out there – it can still reduce the severity of symptoms and prevent hospitalization. It’s also advised that anybody currently experiencing flu symptoms stays home until fever-free for at least two days.

Have you been hit by the flu or COVID-19 this winter?