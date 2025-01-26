Florida Gov. DeSantis Turns Immigrant Tourism Away From Disney After President Trump’s Executive Orders

A major showdown is brewing in Florida’s state government as Governor Ron DeSantis prepares for a contentious special legislative session on immigration, scheduled to begin Monday. This marks an unprecedented move for DeSantis, who called the session without prior consultation with legislative leaders, sparking frustration and resistance within his own party.

The session’s primary goal, according to DeSantis, is to align Florida with former President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda, including mass deportation measures. Yet, the governor’s political maneuvering has broader implications, particularly for Florida’s tourism industry and its relationship with Disney, which continues to battle DeSantis in an escalating feud.

A Special Session Fraught With Tension

Florida’s Legislature, which starts its regular session on March 4, has been caught off guard by the governor’s unilateral decision. Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez sent a notice to lawmakers on Friday instructing them to appear at the Capitol on Monday morning, despite no bills being filed and no clear agenda provided.

This lack of preparation has left lawmakers questioning the purpose of the special session and the governor’s methods. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Senator Randy Fine, a Republican from Melbourne Beach. “The governor is acting recklessly and showing no regard for how the Legislature operates.”

The session is expected to focus on immigration enforcement, including measures that would compel local law enforcement and public officials to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. DeSantis has warned lawmakers that failing to act could be politically disastrous, accusing them of defying the will of voters and undermining Trump’s vision for America.

Immigration, Tourism, and Disney’s Role

While immigration is the stated focus, the implications for Florida’s tourism industry are impossible to ignore. As one of the most visited states in the U.S., Florida relies heavily on its reputation as a welcoming destination. However, DeSantis’ policies targeting undocumented immigrants have raised concerns that this image could be tarnished.

A significant number of Florida’s visitors, particularly those traveling to Walt Disney World and other Orlando attractions, come from diverse international and immigrant communities. “Policies that create an unwelcoming atmosphere for immigrants may have ripple effects on tourism,” said one industry expert. “If visitors feel alienated or targeted, they may choose other destinations.”

Disney, Florida’s largest private employer and a beacon for tourists worldwide, has already found itself at odds with the governor. The entertainment giant publicly opposed Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics, igniting a feud that has only escalated.

The Disney-DeSantis Conflict

The ongoing battle between DeSantis and Disney looms large over Florida’s political landscape. After Disney condemned the controversial law, DeSantis retaliated by targeting the company’s long-standing special district, Reedy Creek. His efforts to dismantle the district were seen by many as political retribution, leading Disney to file a lawsuit accusing the governor of violating its First Amendment rights.

For Disney, this legal battle isn’t just about governance—it’s about preserving its brand and ensuring the company can continue to operate without interference. For DeSantis, it’s a show of force meant to align Florida’s policies with his political agenda and solidify his conservative credentials.

But the feud is increasingly raising eyebrows among business leaders and tourism advocates. “The governor is playing a dangerous game,” said a tourism analyst. “Disney is synonymous with Florida. If this antagonism continues, it could impact Florida’s reputation as a family-friendly destination.”

Divisions Within the GOP

DeSantis’ decision to call a special session has also revealed fractures within the Republican Party. Legislative leaders have openly criticized the move as premature and unnecessary, arguing that complex issues like immigration deserve a thorough review during the regular session.

“This isn’t about policy—it’s about politics,” said Senator Fine, who is running for Congress in a heated primary. “The governor is using this session as a way to score points with Trump and position himself for political gain.”

Fine also expressed frustration with the timing of the session, which disrupts lawmakers’ ability to prepare for the regular session and engage with their communities. “This is a colossal waste of time and resources,” he said.

Despite the backlash, DeSantis has doubled down on his stance, threatening to call repeated special sessions until the Legislature complies with his demands. “I’m not letting this go,” he said during a press conference. “Florida voters expect action, and I will ensure they get it.”

The Broader Implications

The outcome of this special session has far-reaching consequences, not only for Florida’s immigration policies but also for its economic and political stability. As the state grapples with its identity as a tourism hub, the intersection of immigration, governance, and business interests will undoubtedly shape its future.

Disney’s ongoing legal battle with DeSantis only adds another layer of complexity to the situation. As one of Florida’s most influential corporations, Disney’s actions and responses to the governor’s policies will be closely watched by residents, lawmakers, and visitors alike.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ aggressive tactics have set the stage for a dramatic confrontation in Tallahassee. Whether the Legislature will bow to his demands or push back remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the political stakes have never been higher.